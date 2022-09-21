Panaji (Goa) [India], September 21 (ANI): Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the national public procurement portal, on Wednesday organised 'Seller Samvad' in Panaji.

The event provided an opportunity to the GeM sellers of the state to get acquainted with new GeM features and functionalities that further make it conducive for them to operate on the portal, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

"After registering on the GeM portal, our agency is getting tremendous response. My company deals with service. We provide manpower through GeM. Paperless system provides seamless work. After registering on GeM, my business has grown from 2 lakh 80 thousand to 2 crore," said Jyoti Rao Rerapalli of Jyoti Enterprises while sharing her experiences on GeM portal.

Ashish Ranjan of Nidhi Enterprises, dealing in the Defence sector also has a similar experience. He said, "We have registered on GeM portal in 2019. Benefits of GeM Portal are that we get pan India orders, this has benefited a lot to the business. Transparency increases when the number grows for bidding".

Since inception, GeM has facilitated over 1 crore transactions valued at over 3.02 lakh crore. From Goa, 9417 vendors have registered themselves on the platform, generating an order value of 231.05 crore since the platform's inception.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Secretary (Finance), Government of Goa and State Nodal Officer for GeM, Vikas Gaunekar said there is a total transparency in the process.

He stated that the platform has a very prompt payment system and the government is trying to give a bigger push. The secretary also took the opportunity to appeal to all GST registered traders in Goa to register on the GeM portal. GeM portal is a win-win situation for vendors as well as government, added Gaunekar.

Nishant Deengawal, Director - States and Union Territories (GeM) made a detailed presentation on GeM portal. Kenneth Alphonso, State Business Facilitator for GeM was also present at the media interaction.

It is noteworthy that GeM has surpassed the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore of procurement value, in a single fiscal year in FY 21-22. Since its inception, GeM has facilitated over 1 crore transactions valued at over Rs 3.02 lakh crore. This has only been possible with the support of all stakeholders including buyers and sellers across the country, the ministry said. (ANI)

