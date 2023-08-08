PNN

New Delhi [India], August 8: For long, societal norms and expectations have been assigning women the role of caregivers because of which women’s health and well-being are considered secondary to the responsibilities at home and work. To change this trend for good, women leaders in India have been encouraging conversations on women’s health needs that have been neglected for a long time by setting an example in society. They are introducing and promoting good health practices by leading from the front so that women in all corners of the country are encouraged to keep their health as the foremost priority.

Dr Indira Hinduja, a leading gynaecologist is known for her work in fertility treatment and women’s healthcare in India. Sunita Narain, an environmentalist and a healthcare practitioner is known for her work on public health in India. Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, an entrepreneur and a pioneer in the biotechnology industry is known for her work in making healthcare more affordable and accessible. In the sports field, Sakshi Malik a wrestler and Olympic bronze medalist has been associated with campaigns that promote menstrual hygiene and women’s health awareness in India. Just as these women are looked upon for their exceptional in their respective fields, it is necessary that they are also followed for their dedication to healthcare and wellness.

Progress in different aspects of society including women’s rights and gender equality has been rampant but has not guaranteed uniform advancements in women’s health and wellness. There are many factors that pose a challenge including healthcare disparities, work-life balance, cultural factors, societal norms, etc. Women’s health remains a complex issue as access to healthcare services depends on economic factors, education, background, and lack of insurance which ultimately affects the well-being of women. That said, it cannot be overseen that progress is being made in many regions and there are organizations dedicated to working on empowering women’s health and wellness with their products and services.

GenWorks, one of the leading digital healthcare solution providers in India works to make healthcare affordable and accessible. Amongst many other services, the company also sensitizes an increasing number of women about the importance of FemTech by spreading the knowledge of screening, diagnostics, & treatment products, and services to focus on women’s health. FemTech is a wide term used to refer to all kinds of technology-based software, products, and services that can address the gaps in women’s health requirements by offering advanced consumer solutions. The FemTech market is valued at USD 22 Billion and is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming decade. With this, the company is increasingly focused on ensuring that women give higher importance to their health and well-being.

Health problems such as breast and cervix cancer are common diseases in India. In India, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every four minutes, and with over 1,78,000 new cases being diagnosed each year, breast cancer has surpassed cervical cancer to become a common disease in women. Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer have been on the rise in the country and can be attributed to factors such as increased life expectancy, lack of awareness, limited access to screening and vaccination, etc. Efforts are being made to increase awareness, improve screening, and promote HPV vaccination. FemTech also helps tremendously in early detection and improving outcomes for breast and cervical cancer.

FemTech covers all stages of feminine health including menstrual health, pregnancy, fertility, contraception, and more. GenWorks firmly believes that #SheDeservesBetter is focused on offering viable solutions to these women’s healthcare problems with its offerings. With a primary focus on women’s wellness, the company has solutions to unique problems aimed at being free from illnesses and attaining wellness. It promotes devices for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures such as The New Eva Pro (Digital Colposcope Powered by Al), Thermo Glide (Treating precancerous lesions with thermocoagulation), Braster Pro (AI-Enabled Breast Health Screening Device), TruClear Mechanical Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System, Voluson Series Products (GE Ultrasound System decreasing maternal mortality rate) and many more. The fundamental idea behind these products is to enable rapid digitalization to emerge as a prominent trend in the healthcare sector for solving the unmet needs of women.

GenWorks aspires to make an increasing number of women aware of and embrace the importance of FemTech devices. S Ganesh Prasad, Founder, MD & CEO, GenWorks said, “Women’s health has been overlooked for a long time and by using tech solutions to reach women, offering them products and services that were inaccessible to them before, FemTech has the power to change the lives of women. We aim to ensure that women embrace self-care by offering them a wide range of healthcare accessibility. We want to normalize female-specific conversations and offer seamless healthcare care to women.”

GenWorks is an Indian healthcare startup in India dedicated to improving the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services. It works dedicatedly with the objective to create a platform that can solve healthcare access, affordability, and adoption. The company is dedicated to building awareness by leveraging technology and solutions with state-of-the-art digital solutions and an added focus on improving specialist access for the last mile.

For more information, please visit: https://www.genworkshealth.com

