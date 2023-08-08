Hardik Pandya led Indian cricket team trail the West Indies 2-0 in the five game T20 series and the pressure is mounting on the side to mount a comeback. The third match at Georgetown, Guayana is a do or die battle for the visitors and the team management could opt for a change of strategy by making some changes to the playing eleven. The good showing by the home side should not come as a surprise for many given the West Indies players regularly play franchisee cricket around the world and have abundance of experience under their belt. West Indies versus India 3rd T20 game will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 8:00 pm IST. ‘Main Kisi Ka Naam Nahi Lunga Fir Bada Controversy Hota Hai’ Rohit Sharma On Being Asked Who is the Toughest Bowler in Pakistan Cricket Team, Video Goes Viral.

Mukesh Kumar could make way for Umran Malik in the playing eleven with the former not looking at his very best in the first two matches. Shubman Gill is another player that has consistently got out cheaply and with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, he is another player that is likely to be dropped. Tilak Varma looked good in the last game and he alongside Hardik Pandya have an important role to play in the middle-order. Rohit Sharma Has Always Been my Inspiration, Says Tilak Varma After Scoring Maiden International Half-Century in IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023.

West Indies will field an unchanged playing eleven that won the second game in fine fashion. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers did not score big at the top but their middle and lower order led by Nicholas Pooran performed well under pressure. In terms of bowling, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph will lead the attack and the duo could be amongst wickets once again.

Is IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Good news for fans! The live telecast of India tour of West Indies will be available on DD Sports. DD Sports has the telecast rights of IND vs WI and will provide live action of the first Test. Not only on DD Free Dish, DD Sports will provide live telecast on DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) and cable TV platforms as well. The live streaming online of India vs West Indies will be available on JioCinema and FanCode. India lacks confidence in their abilities while Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has been very ordinary as well. Expect the away side to lose a third game on the bounce here.

