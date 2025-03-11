BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Combining the comfort of automation, customisation, intelligence and energy efficiency - the lighting industry is erupting with various innovations. Organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, LED Expo Mumbai is India's only dedicated platform covering everything light. With 200+ exhibitors featuring about 6,000+ products, the upcoming edition of LED Expo Mumbai will be held from 3 - 5 April 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India.

LED Expo Mumbai will present a unique amalgamation of LED lighting solutions that not only serves the lighting industry but also delves deep into relatively new concepts such as smart lights, LEDs for design and decor, LEDs for atmospheric lighting and wellness, and problem-solving innovations such as biomimicry in lighting applications. The upcoming edition has registered growth from the electrical segment with 20+ exhibitors.

Crucial industry highlights surfaced from an exhibitor survey conducted with those participating in the upcoming edition, highlighted the following:

- Architectural projects and commercial buildings have shown a greater adoption of smart lighting and automation products. However, the story changes in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where the adoption of such products is on a slower pace. Common hindrances like supply chain, power outages, etc., are challenging the large-scale adoption.

- Exhibitors also pointed out that many components are sourced internationally.

- To make the LED lighting industry self-reliant, government schemes are encouraging the localisation of components and high-quality production of LED products. India's LED lighting industry is growing steadily with key initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission and the growing demand for housing in India.

- It is also active in installing solar-based LED lights under the rural electrification programme, especially in the northeast

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, stated: "The Indian infrastructure landscape has witnessed remarkable growth, opening new avenues for the LED lighting industry. Beyond illumination, LED technology is revolutionising with applications such as beautification projects, indoor and outdoor decoration, wellness, street lighting and public places lighting, amongst many others. LED lights - apart from being energy efficient, are becoming more brighter, keeping down the energy consumption. I am happy to share that the LED and the lighting industry will once again unite at LED Expo Mumbai 2025 to present the innovations for the future towards which India is advancing. Over the years, we have also observed a significant rise in participation from the electrical segment, further strengthening the ecosystem."

During the show, curated knowledge sessions will bring industry experts on the dais sharing insights from their experience in the segment.

3 April 2025 | Panel Discussion

-CXO Power Panel - "Balancing Design, Innovation and Manufacturing Excellence in the Lighting Industry" by Women In Lighting, India

4 April 2025 |Technical Workshops

-"Acoustic Lights" by Silence Acoustics

-"Biomimicry Designs & their Impact on the environment" by Studio Black Canvas

- Intelligent LED Power Supplies: Importance of safety standards and energy saving! Achieve the 2050 net-zero carbon emission target through energy conservation

- Panel Discussion in collaboration with Indian Society of Landscape Architecture (ISOLA)

Some growing applications in India's LED lighting industry are landscape lighting in infrastructure projects and floodlights in stadiums. These are predicted to drive the growth of the luminaires segment. As India plans a rapid transformation with large-scale public projects. A recent report by Mordor Intelligence pointed out that the industrial and warehouse segment dominates the Indian LED lighting industry, with nearly 58% of the total indoor LED lighting market share in 2024. It also states that automotive headlights have emerged as the dominant segment in India's automotive utility LED lighting market, accounting for approximately 35% market share in 2024.

The event has garnered support from the prestigious industry bodies and associations including: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) - a unit of the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Energy Development Agency (MEDA), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), The Electric Merchants Association (EMA) and Women in Lighting India (WIL).

The upcoming event promises to display an engaging showcase of lighting solutions that are the future of connected lighting solutions, sensor-based lighting, energy-efficient lighting, landscape lighting, decorative and architectural lights and much more, influencing the professionals' thoughtfully using lighting and LED products regularly. Prestigious brands like Aastha LED, Demak Italy, Power Plazzo, Network INC, Tektroniks, JN Lighting LLP (Tinge) and Zylos, among others are set to unveil their latest innovations. With this, LED Expo Mumbai will continue to elevate the experience of the exhibitors and visitors offering a dynamic marketplace for industry dialogues and future-ready solutions.

LED Expo Mumbai is a part of Messe Frankfurt's Light + Building Technology fair portfolio, which is headlined by the biennial Light + Building event in Frankfurt, Germany.

Press information and photographic material:https://www.theledexpo.com/mumbai/

Background information on Messe Frankfurtwww.messefrankfurt.com/background-information

Sustainability at Messe Frankfurtwww.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability-information

