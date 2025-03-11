Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, is celebrated on the eve of Holi, marking the victory of good over evil. It is observed on Phalguna Purnima (full moon night) and holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu traditions. The festival commemorates the legend of Prahlad and Holika, symbolising the triumph of devotion and righteousness over arrogance and malice. Choti Holi 2025 falls on Thursday, March 13. To celebrate the festival of colours, we bring you Happy Choti Holi 2025 greetings and Holika Dahan HD images. These wishes are perfect to send Happy Holi messages, Choti Holi wallpapers along with fun quotes and GIFs as you mark the joyous festival with your friends and family.

On Choti Holi, people gather in the evening to perform Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to signify the burning away of negativity and evil forces. Devotees offer prayers and rituals around the fire, seeking blessings for prosperity and happiness. This event also sets the stage for the joyous Holi celebrations the next day, creating an atmosphere of festivity and unity. As you observe Holika Dahan 2025, share these Happy Choti Holi 2025 greetings, Holika Dahan HD images, Happy Holi messages, Choti Holi wallpapers along with fun quotes and GIFs.

Sharing warm wishes on Choti Holi is a way to spread positivity and happiness among family, friends, and loved ones. People exchange messages, prayers, and greetings, hoping for a life filled with peace, success, and good fortune. It is a time to reflect on new beginnings, letting go of past troubles, and embracing a brighter future. Whether through personal messages, festive gatherings, or social media greetings, wishing loved ones on this occasion strengthens relationships and fosters goodwill. A heartfelt message or blessing can bring joy, reminding everyone of the festival’s deeper meaning—victory of good, renewal of hope, and the importance of togetherness.

