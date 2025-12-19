VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19: Gifts & Stationery India 2026v is all set to make a powerful comeback in Hyderabad, positioning itself as a game changer for the gifting, stationery, and corporate solutions industry. Building on the phenomenal success of its previous editions, the 2026 expo promises unmatched scale, innovation, and business opportunities for brands, buyers, and industry leaders from across India and beyond.

Scheduled to be held from 6th to 8th February 2026, the event will bring together leading national and international exhibitors, showcasing the latest trends in corporate gifting, lifestyle products, stationery, promotional merchandise, sustainable solutions, and innovative designs.

This year's edition proudly welcomes a strong lineup of renowned brands, including IKEA, Mobilla, Xech, The Corporate House, Anmol Enterprises, Pilot, Pental, Worldone, Ruchocks, Dibha, Amazing Gifts, Prabhu Naidu, Aarya, Kodak, Qubo, and many more who are joining the platform to unveil their newest collections and solutions.

With a sharp focus on innovation, sustainability, design excellence, and business networking, Gifts & Stationery India 2026 aims to create meaningful connections between manufacturers, distributors, corporates, startups, and decision-makers. The expo will serve as a strategic marketplace where ideas transform into partnerships and products turn into powerful brand experiences.

"Gifts & Stationery India 2026 is not just an exhibition--it is a movement that is shaping the future of the gifting and stationery ecosystem in India. With an exceptional exhibitor lineup and a vibrant business environment, this edition will truly be a game changer for all stakeholders," said the organizers.

Hyderabad, with its fast-growing business ecosystem and excellent connectivity, provides the perfect backdrop for this landmark industry event. Visitors can expect live product launches, trend showcases, curated networking opportunities, and insights into the evolving gifting landscape.

As the industry gears up for its most impactful edition yet, Gifts & Stationery India 2026 invites brands, buyers, and professionals to be part of a transformative journey that will redefine the way India gifts and innovates.

For participation, partnerships, and visitor registrations, stay tuned for further updates.

