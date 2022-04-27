New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ginesys, a technology solutions provider for retail businesses, today announced the launch of Ginesys One, its innovative and comprehensive suite for omnichannel retailing. From modern cloud-based POS to an integrated omnichannel platform, from personalized customer engagement to managing supply chain, from ERP to GST compliance, the Ginesys One solution promises to increase sales while optimizing retail operations. Backed by a unified support team and built on modern technology, the Ginesys One suite aims to future-proof a retailer's business and helps them navigate the ever-changing world of retail. Right from the get-go, Ginesys One is expected to save integration time, effort and cost while achieving various omni use cases in a seamless manner.

The Ginesys One suite in an industry-first offering integrates functionalities across the apps in the suite. A retailer using Ginesys One, can thus achieve modern omni-retail capabilities with minimal fuss, like buy online return in-store, buy online get in-store offers, in-store recommendations based on online purchases and browsing, intelligent order routing and more.

Retailers can go live on the system 50 per cent faster than other custom integrated products as the system is retail-ready. The commercials for the suite are on an affordable subscription basis and thus the entire suite has a 70 per cent faster time to return on investment compared to global peers.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Lohia, CEO and Founder, Ginesys said, "Our customer base has many fast-growing brands that have the potential to breach the SMB ceiling. With brands aspiring towards globalisation, and consumer behaviour changing due to the pandemic and e-commerce possibilities, retailers are quickly shifting from multichannel to omnichannel models. True omnichannel has remained a dream, so far, because of the friction visible among various products and solutions involved in the process." "We are keen on realizing this dream by making the user experience seamless. Ginesys One, therefore, ensures common user management, master data management, common logging, customer support and a seamless UI for users. A Ginesys One relationship manager will be focused on enabling the retailer's success," he continued.

The Ginesys One suite will offer retailers access to the following omni channel apps -

- Ginesys ERP and BI: Complete Retail ERP that is the centrepiece of Ginesys One with capabilities for dynamic decision making, merchandizing, procurement, warehousing, accounts, and distribution.

- Ginesys Desktop POS: Desktop-based application for in-store billing and inventory management.

- Zwing Cloud POS: Web-based POS application that also works on Android mobile POS.

-Browntape OMS: Ecommerce order and inventory management that integrates with all the marketplaces and webstore platforms.

- Casa: Customer loyalty, CRM and lifecycle marketing suite with multiple apps.

- EaseMyGST: GST app for creating the E-invoices, E-way bills and filing GST returns in an automated manner.

- Support for 3rd party integrations: The suite is also pre-integrated with various popular retail tech apps, marketplaces, and Ecommerce suites

Ginesys is hoping that with the new suite of applications it will be able to drive retail transactions of up to 1 lakh crore annually.

