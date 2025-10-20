PRNewswire

Singapore, October 20: Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS) today announced a strategic partnership with leading mobile communications service provider, Maxis Berhad (Maxis) to deploy an integrated AI-powered firewall for messaging and voice traffic across the Maxis network in Malaysia.

Under this initiative, Maxis and GTS will define and enforce firewall policies for international messaging and voice traffic terminating on the Maxis network. Powered by advanced AI and machine learning (ML) that leverages aggregated global traffic, GTS's Armour firewall provides rapid fraud mitigation with 24/7 monitoring and continual testing. It is designed to block spam and international message bypass attempts coming from unofficial channels (grey routes) and large-scale fraudulent operations like SIM farms. The result is stronger network protection and uninterrupted communication for Maxis users.

Ashutosh Agrawal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Globe Teleservices, said: "We are proud to work with Maxis to safeguard the messaging and voice channels at scale. Our AI-enabled Armour firewall combines intelligent threat detection with global delivery expertise to protect networks, enhancing customer experience and value that is often lost to fraud and bypass."

Prateek Pashine, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Maxis, said, "Customer trust and experience are central to Maxis. This partnership with GTS reinforces our international message and voice defences, deploying AI-powered controls and continuous monitoring to ensure that essential messages reach subscribers quickly and securely. This provides businesses with stronger delivery assurance and our mobile users a safer experience, all on our fast, reliable, and secure network."

Through this partnership, Maxis and GTS are reinforcing the foundations of a safer, higher-quality connectivity and digital ecosystem in Malaysia that supports innovation. This is in line with Malaysia's focus on cybersecurity and becoming an AI nation, key priorities outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices (GTS) is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Dubai, Malaysia, Tanzania, Ghana, India, and Hong Kong. GTS provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. Notable accolades include the Platinum Award from Juniper Research for AI-powered AGT/AIT Fraud Detection solution, Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies for 2024 and 2025 by The Straits Times and Statista and Tier 1 in ROCCO's A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 - MNO and Enterprise edition.

