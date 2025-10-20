Bhoot Chaturdashi holds special significance in the state of West Bengal, where it is observed during Chaturdashi Tithi during the Diwali festivity. This day falls on the fourteenth day, i.e,. Chaturdashi day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, a day before Kali Puja and Diwali. This year, Kali Chaudas 2025 falls on Sunday, October 19, 2025. In Bengal, this day is dedicated to warding off evil spirits and negative energies. Kali Chaudas day should not be confused with Roop Chaudas and Narak Chaturdashi, as it might fall one day before Narak Chaturdashi. Everything To Know About the Folklore Behind the Festival, Difference Between Kali Puja and Kali Chaudas and More.

The day of Kali Chaudas is decided when Chaturdashi prevails during midnight which as per Panchang, is known as Maha Nishita time. In this article, let’s know more about Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025 date, Kali Chaudas 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event. Bhoot Chaturdashi: Brahmadaitya Ghost, Petni Bhoot and Other Ghosts in Bengali Folklore – the Mystique of Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Kali Chaudas 2025 Date

Kali Chaudas 2025 falls on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Kali Chaudas 2025 Timings

Kali Chaudas 2025 Muhurat starts at 11:50 pm to 12:41 am on October 20.

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 13:51 on October 19, 2025, and will end at 15:44 on October 20, 2025

Kali Chaudas Rituals

The Kali Chaudas rituals basically involve visiting the crematorium at midnight for offering Puja to the Goddess of darkness and to Veer Vetal.

The day of Kali Chaudas is decided when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight.

In certain regions like Bengal, Kali Chaudas is also known as Bhoot Chaturdashi, a day to honour ancestors by lighting lamps for them.

Devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath with ubtan, and perform shraadh or prayers for their ancestors.

Many light lamps at entrances and in dark corners of their homes to drive away evil spirits and darkness.

Overall, Kali Chaudas serves as a reminder of spiritual cleansing, inner strength, and the need to eliminate negativity before welcoming the light and prosperity of Diwali.

Kali Chaudas Significance

Kali Chaudas holds great significance in eastern India, especially in West Bengal. As per religious beliefs, it is said that on Bhoot Chaturdashi, the spirits of ancestors descend to the Earth. Hence, families light 14 diyas around the house, on entrances, windows, and corners, to guide and protect their souls. Homes are cleaned, and Goddess Kali is worshipped in many Bengali households to seek her blessings for protection from evil forces. The festival beautifully combines faith, ancestral reverence, and the spirit of Diwali celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2025 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).