VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: GNA University, located in Phagwara, is a UGC-approved and NAAC-accredited institution backed by an impressive 80-year corporate legacy and a network of over 500 corporate partners. Over the years, it has established itself as a leading educational institution in India, offering a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across disciplines such as commerce, business, engineering, hospitality, computer applications, animation, sports sciences, medical and paramedical sciences, and pharmacy.

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The university is committed to creating, preserving, and disseminating knowledge among a diverse student community. Known for its highly qualified faculty, modern teaching methodologies, and well-equipped classrooms, GNA University has built a strong reputation for delivering quality education. In alignment with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the university emphasizes experiential learning, industry internships, and flexible credit-based programs, ensuring holistic development and enhanced employability of students.

In the field of engineering, GNA University offers specialized programs such as Robotics and Automation, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Civil Engineering. Notably, aerospace students gain practical exposure through training in DGCA-approved workshops, giving them a competitive edge. The hospitality programs are equally robust, providing global exposure with student placements in reputed five-star. Students in animation and multimedia actively contribute to real-world projects, including animation films, while the GNA Business School prepares future leaders through its MBA programs. The MBA-BFSI program stands out with its "earn while learn" model, allowing students to undertake internships early in their academic journey.

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In the domain of paramedical sciences, the university offers undergraduate programs in medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy, operation theatre technology, radiology, and imaging technology. The Bachelor of Pharmacy program, approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), provides extensive hands-on training opportunities through collaborations with multi-specialty hospitals.

As an industry-oriented institution, GNA University maintains a strong interface with the corporate sector. The curriculum is enriched through guest lectures, live projects, and collaborations with leading organizations such as Bosch, Siemens, and Autodesk. The university is also affiliated with prestigious global platforms, Palo Alto for cybersecurity programs, AWS Academy, and Red Hat Academy, ensuring students receive globally relevant education. The students of Computer Science and Engineering - Cyber Security branch are earning thousands of dollars in bounties as a reward for their hard work in debugging the online platforms.

Addressing the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape, the university offers specialized programs in emerging fields such as Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). As highlighted by Chancellor Mr. Gurdeep Sihra, the university ensures that all programs integrate real-world exposure, advanced tools, and case-based learning to prepare students for modern industry challenges.

GNA University also boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet international standards. The campus is equipped with ICT-enabled classrooms, advanced laboratories, and video conferencing facilities. Regular training programs are conducted for faculty and staff to ensure effective use of technology in teaching and administration.

Beyond academics, the university fosters a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship. Initiatives such as the GU-Institution Innovation Council (GU-IIC), Technology Business Incubator (GU-TBI), and Intellectual Property Management and Commercialization Cell (IPMCC) encourage students to develop innovative ideas and transform them into viable startups. The incubation centre provides comprehensive support, including modern labs, co-working spaces, mentorship, and seed funding opportunities, particularly in sectors like agritech, IoT, automation, drone technology, and electric vehicles.

To make education accessible, GNA University offers a range of scholarships. The institution also promotes holistic development through extracurricular activities. With active NCC (Army Wing) and NSS units, students participate in national events, including the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi. The university has earned national recognition in cultural and technical arenas, including winning the Folk Orchestra competition and excelling in various national-level technical events.

In essence, GNA University stands as a progressive institution that seamlessly blends academic excellence with industry relevance, preparing students to excel in their professional and personal lives.

URL : https://www.gnauniversity.edu.in/

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