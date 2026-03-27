New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress, claiming that the party's "ecosystem is completely compromised" and alleging that it is part of a "global nexus that funds organisations to destabilise democracy."

In a post on X, Bhandari referred to investigations in the United States, alleging that Shanghai-based businessman Neville Singham had funnelled USD 600 million through "dark money networks" and over 2,000 nonprofits to "influence political narratives and undermine democratic institutions."

Also Read | 'Zombie Drug' Panic After Blinkit Delivery Agent Seen Standing Motionless for 2 Hours in Chandigarh (Watch Video).

"Congress ecosystem is completely compromised ! Latest revealations: Investigation in United States highlight Shanghai-based Neville Singham funnelling $600 MILLION through dark money networks & 2,000 nonprofits organizations to destabilise democracy; with links to CCP forums in China," the 'X' post from Bhandari said.

He also drew parallels to earlier Indian investigations involving Neville Roy Singham and NewsClick, claiming that foreign funding aimed to "destabilise India's democracy" and asserting that Congress had labelled the probe as an "attack on freedom of expression," effectively "supporting the network."

Also Read | Beer Price Hike on Cards? Why Hormuz Strait Closure Could Push Up Rates in India.

"Recall when Indian agencies exposed alleged foreign funding links tied to Neville Roy Singham and NewsClick--exposing their objective to destabilise India's democracy; Congress rushed to call it an "attack on freedom of expression," supporting the network from 2021 raids to 2023 action. Its becoming evidently clear: Congress is Compromised; it is part of global nexus which funds organizations to destabilise Democracy!," the 'X' post said.

Bhandari further outlined what he described as Congress' "pattern of operation": backing foreign agents, facilitating global funding, creating divisive narratives through protests and media, and politically benefiting from the resulting chaos. He said Congress is "dangerous for India's democracy" and warned about its "evil ecosystem."

"Rahul Gandhi had publicly stated -" He wants to fight the Indian state" Pattern of Operation of Congress to destabilise democracy: - Back Chinese agents like Noel Singham. - Get them funded through global nexus. - Create fault lines through protest & divise narratives & fake news. - Attempt to politically benefit when successful in manufacturing chaos," the 'X' post said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)