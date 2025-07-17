India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., (https://guardian.in/) the primary franchisee of GNC in India ("GNC India") the trusted name in health and wellness supplements, announces the launch of a category-first innovation, Ayurvedic Honeysticks infused with Shilajit + Saffron and Ashwagandha. With this bold step into functional Ayurveda, GNC India merges ancient Indian adaptogens with modern-day convenience, offering a delicious new way to support energy, vitality, and stress resilience, anytime, anywhere.

Also Read | Parasnath Singh Murder: JDU Leader Rakesh Kumar Alias Bhola's Father Found Dead in Bihar's Rohtas Area; Land Dispute Suspected Behind Killing.

In an age marked by constant hustle, burnout, and digital fatigue, the modern Indian consumer is increasingly looking for natural, trustworthy solutions to stay balanced, energized, and calm. GNC India identified a critical gap, while ingredients like Ashwagandha and Shilajit are backed by centuries of Ayurvedic wisdom and modern science alike, their consumption has traditionally been inconvenient or unpleasant. These Shilajit & Ashwagandha Honeysticks aim to solve that, making wellness not just effective, but also easy, enjoyable, and portable. This launch marks GNC India's commitment to bridging the gap between tradition and today's lifestyle needs with high-quality, clean-label innovations.

Crafted for India's always-on consumers, these 8g single-serve sticks deliver potent actives in a base of pure, natural honey. The Shilajit Honey Stick combines 400mg of premium Shilajit resin with 2mg of high-grade saffron to support stamina, male vitality, and energy. Meanwhile, the Ashwagandha Honey Stick delivers 400mg of pure Ashwagandha extract, known to reduce stress, enhance calmness, and promote sustained energy throughout the day.

Also Read | Gurumurthy Palani, Anurag Bhatnagar and Gurdeep Klair Elected to ICC Chief Executives' Committee.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director & Board Member, Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said, "At GNC India, we don't just follow trends, we set them. The Honeysticks are more than just a new format, they are a movement toward effortless wellness. We have taken two of Ayurveda's most respected nature-based ingredients and transformed them into a daily ritual that fits your pocket, your pace, and your palate. Tear it, taste it, and let the transformation begin."

Designed for those who are always on the move, these honeysticks eliminate the need for mixing, measuring, or second-guessing. They are 100% vegetarian, preservative-free, and align with the clean-label values of today's conscious consumers. Whether you are powering through a hectic workday, warming up for a workout, or winding down before bed, GNC Honeysticks fit seamlessly into your wellness routine.

Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, added, "Consumers today want more than nutrition, they want simplicity, science, and soul in one product. That's exactly what our Honeysticks deliver. They are Ayurvedic, but cool. Functional, but flavorful. Whether you are chasing a deadline or a dumbbell, this is your moment of calm and strength, rolled into one stick of honey."

The GNC Ayurvedic Honeysticks are now available in stylish, travel-friendly sachets on GNC India's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, HealthKart, Myntra, Hyugalife, and select offline stores.

Special launch offers include combo packs, introductory discounts, and limited-edition wellness hampers curated for fitness lovers, corporate wellness kits, and gifting.

GNC India's Honeysticks are here to make wellness simpler, tastier, and smarter. Just tear, sip, and switch on your inner power, no mixing, no measuring, no excuses.

For media inquiries, please contact:Tanya Sharmatanya.s@oneguardian.in | +91 99991 47699

About GNC:

GNC India is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About Guardian Healthcare Private Limited:

Guardian Healthcare Private Limited is the master franchisee holder of GNC for India. With 60+ premium pharmacies across the country and over 10 million customers served, Guardian Healthcare is committed to providing trusted health, wellness, and pharmaceutical products with a focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and transparency.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)