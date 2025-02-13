PNN

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13: Go Dharmic, a global humanitarian organisation devoted to compassion and service, is honored to be part of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world's largest spiritual gathering. As millions of pilgrims come together in devotion, Go Dharmic is making a profound impact through Annadan Seva, the sacred act of food donation, ensuring that no one goes hungry.

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13th, and we have already served over 80,000 meals, providing nourishment, care to those in need. With an expected 150 million pilgrims attending the Mela, Go Dharmic's volunteers are diligently distributing wholesome meals, including prasad, nourishing khichdi, and herbal kadha, ensuring that no one goes hungry. This initiative is deeply inspired by the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba--"Love All, Feed All, Serve All"--reflecting the spirit of universal love, selfless service, and dharmic duty.

The Kumbh Mela commenced on January 13th and Go Dharmic volunteers have been tirelessly distributing food since its inception. Their humanitarian efforts will continue uninterrupted until the festival concludes on February 26th.

"For 15 years, Go Dharmic has been at the forefront of humanitarian aid, distributing over 25 million meals globally," said Hanuman Dass, Founder of Go Dharmic. "Our participation in the Kumbh Mela is a sacred opportunity to continue our mission of feeding the hungry and spreading compassion. In serving others, we serve the divine."

A Tradition of Giving: Annadan Seva

Annadan, the ancient practice of food donation, is a cornerstone of dharmic tradition, symbolizing the highest ideals of kindness, equality, and care for all beings. At the Kumbh Mela 2025, Go Dharmic is ensuring that every devotee receives not just nourishment but also love and dignity.

How You Can Help

Go Dharmic invites individuals and organisations to be part of this noble initiative. Whether through volunteering, donations, or spreading awareness, every contribution makes a meaningful difference. There are still many more to serve, and your support is vital in keeping this mission alive.

Together, let's make the world a better, more compassionate place.

To support this cause, visit www.godharmic.com.

