New Delhi [India], February 10: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), one of India's leading real estate developers, offered a sneak peek into key insights from its upcoming 'The Elevated Living Edit' report at Godrej Meridian, Gurugram. The teaser of the report was unveiled as part of Godrej Properties' Shubh Aarambh season, in the presence of actor Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Mohan, Chief Design Officer at Godrej Properties and Kalyani Chawla, Founder of Rezon, a luxury silverware brand.

- The research-led insights were shared during Shubh Aarambh, a special home handover ceremony at Godrej Meridien, alongside actor Sara Ali Khan

Key Highlights: Emerging Trends that will transform luxury housing in India

- 84% of luxury homebuyers prefer homes with private balconies, highlighting the growing demand for openness and indoor-outdoor living- 70% of homebuyers associate luxury with modern, minimalist design, signalling a move away from overt opulence- 70% of buyers prioritise health and wellbeing, preferring homes with dedicated yoga and meditation spaces- 74% of homebuyers view private elevators as a key luxury feature, with over 60% favouring dedicated pet lifts; 43% are willing to pay a ₹10-20 lakh premium for this added privacy and convenience

Shubh Aarambh is GPL's signature handover IP, and elevated ceremonial experience that transforms a home handover in to a moment of pride and grandeur for its customers.

Based on insights from close to 1500 affluent respondents across seven major Indian metros, the preview shared at the event highlighted 10 emerging trends that reflect a decisive shift in how premium homebuyers evaluate luxury, moving beyond traditional markers of size and location to prioritise brand trust, wellness and liveability.

The sneak peek also reveals that high-rise developments continue to dominate buyer preference, with 84% preferring homes with balconies, over 60% preferring dedicated lifts for their pets. Furthermore, wellness-led planning through green zones, yoga and meditation spaces, and outdoor extension has firmly transitioned from a value-add to an expectation among affluent buyers with almost 70% showing a preference for yoga and meditation spaces.

Commenting at the event, Ms. Geetika Trehan, CEO - North Zone, Godrej Properties, said, "This season of Shubh Aarambh is a deeply meaningful milestone for us at Godrej Properties. This season will see handover of homes in close to 10 projects across Delhi and NCR. This initiative is not just the completion of a project, but the beginning of a new chapter for our homeowners, one that we have carefully curated with intention, sensitivity, and a strong focus on everyday liveability. Our philosophy is reflected in India's luxury housing market as well. Today's premium homebuyer is investing in a lifestyle defined by wellness, thoughtful design, and long-term value, rather than just scale or location. At Godrej Properties, we remain committed to creating communities that are rooted in trust and aligned with the evolving aspirations of modern India"

Sharing a design perspective, Mr. Rohit Mohan, Chief Design Officer, Godrej Properties, said,"The emerging trends clearly indicate that liveability is becoming the true meaning of luxury. Homebuyers are looking for sustainable, wellness-focused, and design-centric spaces that feel intuitive and are functional. These insights strengthen our focus on creating homes that are thoughtfully designed to provide everyday joy of living."

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared her point of view and highlighted, "There is something very special about a home handover, and it marks a true Shubh Aarambh. It's the start of memories, routines, and moments that shape everyday life. Luxury today is no longer about excess; it's about awareness of how we live, what we value, and the spaces we choose to grow in. Homes that integrate wellness, thoughtful design, and a sense of balance resonate deeply with the way modern lifestyles are evolving."

She further added, "The Elevated Living Edits by Godrej Properties highlights several trends that strongly resonate with me. It explores how modern Indian homebuyers define luxury today, shifting away from excess and towards calm, wellness, privacy, and homes that support everyday living."

The preview at Shubh Arambh further highlights the increasing importance of brand credibility, privacy-oriented features, and technology-led decision-making, signalling a more holistic approach to luxury home buying in India. The Elevated Living Edit, a survey backed report by Godrej Properties, to be released later this year, will offer deeper, data-led insights into the changing mindset of India's premium homebuyer and the future direction of luxury residential development.

About Godrej Properties Limited:

Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Industries Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 129-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting-edge design, technology, and sustainability. In FY 2025, Godrej Properties retained its position as India's largest developer by the value of residential sales achieved. The company continues to remain deeply focused on sustainable development. In 2010, GPL committed that all of its developments would be third-party certified green buildings. In 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked GPL #1 globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and governance practices, and as of December 31st, 2025, GPL was also ranked #1 globally in the Real Estate and Management sector on the S&P Global's Dow Jones best in class indices. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 500 awards and recognitions, including Developer of the Year at the GRI India Awards, 2024, the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890985/Godrej_Meridien.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834500/5781106/Godrej_Properties_Logo.jpg

