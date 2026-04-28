Business News | Google's USD 15 Billion India AI Hub Project Takes off in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), [India] April 28 (ANI): Google on Tuesday broke ground on its landmark India AI hub in Visakhapatnam, marking what it called its "largest investment in India's digital future to date.

The project is being developed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel to establish a "gigawatt-scale AI ecosystem to power Viksit Bharat", according to a release.

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In his remarks, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the groundbreaking ceremony of India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global leader in technology.

"The India AI Hub and three subsea cables landing in Visakhapatnam will become very important infrastructure for the country's journey forward," he said.

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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the project would boost the state's technology ecosystem.

"Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam will be a cornerstone of our growing tech corridor, driving innovation, creating high-value opportunities for our youth, and strengthening our position in the global digital economy," he said.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, described the development as "an inflexion point for the country's AI-native future," adding, "Together we are laying the foundation for Viksit Bharat, and opening new doors for economic opportunity nationwide."

The company said the groundbreaking is part of its $15 billion investment plan over five years (2026-2030) to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem in India. The project includes "India's first gigawatt-scale AI hub comprising three data centre campuses."

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group, highlighted the role of infrastructure.

"India's AI moment will be defined by infrastructure... nearly 1 GW in a single location signals that shift."

Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel, said the collaboration would "help advance India's digital ambitions," adding that "Visakhapatnam emerging as a new hub on the world's AI map" will enable "large-scale, world-class AI infrastructure."

According to the release, the AI hub will support high-performance, low-latency services, accelerate research and development, and "help India secure its place as a global leader in the AI-driven future."

The announcement was accompanied by the Bharat AI Shakti Conclave, aimed at building a broader industrial ecosystem and strengthening regional economic value chains. (ANI)

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