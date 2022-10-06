Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): GPS Renewables, a Bengaluru-based bioenergy technology firm, has launched ClimBridge, a curated B2B marketplace exclusively for sustainable climate solutions. ClimBridge aims to help businesses discover products and solutions that can cater to their climate needs.

ClimBridge is a one-stop discovery platform that provides solutions that cover the whole range of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate-related themes. From air quality products to waste-to-energy solutions, the platform offers an array of solutions that help address climate change, and speed up sustainability and climate solution adoption.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Alia Turns Rhea's Saviour As Prachi Tries To Expose Fake Pregnancy in Zee TV's Popular Drama.

Each product listed on ClimBridge is carefully vetted and selected by a team of multi-domain industry veterans. The products are rigorously evaluated to ensure effective and quality listings. Furthermore, the marketplace also helps businesses save on time and effort, which would otherwise be spent on product discovery, trial, and error. Additionally, ClimBridge has put together a dedicated team of climate enthusiasts who can handhold businesses through the entire sales process and beyond.

Commenting on the ClimBridge launch, Mainak Chakraborty, Co- Founder and CEO , GPS Renewables, said, "Businesses across India have been grappling with the effects of climate change and it's been a huge challenge for them to find trustworthy solutions to address this. The entire process of discovering credible, trustworthy, and viable sustainability products is cumbersome and time-consuming. With ClimBridge, we want to address this issue and create a seamless platform for businesses to easily discover climate solutions that are carefully evaluated and verified by industry experts"

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Transfer News: Arsenal Monitoring Manchester United Attacker’s Contract Situation.

Nipun OS, Chief Sustainability Officer, GPS Renewables, said, "India has committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. To further strengthen India's commitment, we need strong collaboration between the public and private sectors and from other key stakeholders involved. We need an approach where governments, industry bodies, and other entities can work together towards meeting Sustainable Development Goals. As a climate-first company, our objective at GPS Renewables is to drive sustainability at scale. With ClimBridge, we aim to help responsible and climate-conscious corporates accelerate their climate adoption."

Commenting on the new platform, Varun Karad, Chief Business Officer, GPS Renewables, said, "We are thrilled to launch a new digital platform that can help businesses effectively realise their climate goals. With ClimBridge, we are bringing the highly fragmented sustainability market under one umbrella. It's a digital platform for discovering high-tech climate solutions. We offer end-to-end solutions and our sales process is aided by a dedicated channel network. Furthermore, we also cater to customised requirements of businesses."

For more details, visit, https://climbridge.in/

GPS Renewables is a Series B funded cleantech company headquartered in Bangalore. The company focuses on biofuel technologies to solve the organic waste management challenge, accelerate substitution of fossil fuel with bioenergy and play a key role in mitigating climate change. Starting from captive biogas plants, GPS has scaled up to setup some of the world's largest BioCNG plants, including Indore city's recently commissioned 500TPD BioCNG plant.

For more information: http://www.gpsrenewables.com/

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)