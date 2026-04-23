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Agency News Agency News Business News | Gravid App Launched at Navabharat Inspiring Women 2026: A New Era for Women's Empowerment Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: In a landmark event at the prestigious Taj President, the Gravid app, a revolutionary platform dedicated to women's holistic well-being, was officially launched at the Navabharat Inspiring Women 2026 summit. The launch, graced by eminent personalities and thought leaders, marks a pivotal moment in fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for women across India.

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: In a landmark event at the prestigious Taj President, the Gravid app, a revolutionary platform dedicated to women's holistic well-being, was officially launched at the Navabharat Inspiring Women 2026 summit. The launch, graced by eminent personalities and thought leaders, marks a pivotal moment in fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for women across India. The grand unveiling was led by Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, the esteemed Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), and Mr. Kushagra Bajaj, a prominent figure whose presence underscored the significance of the initiative. Their joint launch symbolized a powerful alliance between governmental support and visionary entrepreneurship. The event was further distinguished by the presence of Mr. Srinivas Rao, Group VP, and Mr. Sanjay Tiwari, Group Editor of Navabharat, highlighting the media's commitment to championing causes that uplift women.

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On stage, the driving forces behind Gravid, Founder Pratiksha Ratna and Co-Founder Stanley Samuel, shared their inspiring vision. Their collaborative efforts have culminated in an app that transcends traditional boundaries, aiming to create a supportive community and provide essential resources for women at every stage of life. Gravid has already cultivated a vibrant community of over 15,000 women, a testament to its early impact and the pressing need it addresses. With this official launch, the app sets its sights on a more ambitious goal: to reach and empower women in need pan-India. This expansion is not merely about numbers; it's about extending a lifeline of support, knowledge, and community to every corner of the nation.

The app's comprehensive approach is what truly sets it apart. Gravid is designed to cater not only to women who are pregnant or planning pregnancy but also to serve all women in general, addressing their needs from preconception through to menopause. This includes crucial support for often-overlooked areas such as postpartum depression and mental health challenges, ensuring that women receive continuous care throughout their life journey.

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Co-Founder Stanley Samuel emphasized the app's foundational philosophy: "Growth is not about effort; it's about access." He articulated Gravid's commitment to building an expansive ecosystem that champions women in business, elevates women's health, and provides unwavering support for survivors of trauma, including rape and acid attacks. This vision extends to creating tangible pathways for healing, legal assistance, and economic empowerment, transforming lives through strategic interventions and compassionate care.

Gravid's innovative features include expert consultations, workshops, and a robust community forum, all designed to provide reliable advice and foster a sense of belonging. The platform integrates maternal health with financial wellness, offering a holistic approach to the multifaceted challenges faced by modern women. By providing financial support mechanisms and dedicated mental health resources, Gravid aims to equip women with the tools they need to achieve independence and resilience.

The presence of Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar at the launch underscored the National Commission for Women's dedication to similar causes. The NCW's initiatives, such as the 'Navjeevan' consultation for acid attack survivors, resonate deeply with Gravid's mission, creating a synergy that promises to amplify their collective impact. This collaboration signifies a powerful step towards a society where every woman is supported, protected, and empowered to thrive. As Gravid embarks on this new chapter, it extends an invitation to all stakeholders--women, families, healthcare professionals, and policymakers--to join its mission. The app is poised to become a beacon of hope and empowerment, fostering a future where every woman has the access, the voice, and the ecosystem she needs to flourish. The launch at Navabharat Inspiring Women 2026 is not just the beginning of an app's journey; it's the dawn of a new era for women's empowerment in India.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)