'Sack Hardik Pandya’, MI Fans Demand Change in Captaincy After Team’s One-Sided Defeat vs CSK in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians fans have intensified calls for a captaincy change following a comprehensive 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Chasing 208 at the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya’s side slumped to their fifth loss of the 2026 season, leaving the five-time champions languishing in the bottom half of the table. Social media was flooded with demands for Pandya’s removal as supporters expressed frustration over tactical decisions and the team’s lack of cohesion. Many fans highlighted the contrast between the current struggle and the successful era under Rohit Sharma, who missed the match through injury. Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton Engage in Heated Exchange During MI vs CSK IPL 2026 El Clasico, Video Goes Viral.

Save MI, Sack Hardik Pandya

SACK HARDIK PANDYA SAVE MUMBAI INDIANS https://t.co/nfcODz6OFK — palmer (@palmer9r) April 23, 2026

End Hardik Pandya Career As MI Captain

I hope his Mumbai indians careers as captain ends IMMEDIATELY #MIvCSK https://t.co/60fN63jFLX pic.twitter.com/yj3WapFrv6 — Look who is back (@Twitttlerr) April 23, 2026

Hardik Pandya Trade Ruined MI

Hardik Pandya trade ruins Mumbai Indians! - Weak captaincy. - No impact with bat or ball. - Only 95 runs (Avg 24) & 3 wickets in 6 games. #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/FemMvm6M1O — IPO LENS 🇮🇳 𝕏 (@Ipo_lens) April 23, 2026

Remove Hardik Pandya

@mipaltan Kindly remove Hardik Pandiya from Mumbai Indians captaincy 😂 Ask him not to bowl in 1st 6 overs 😂 — Sameer (@Travelw18768237) April 23, 2026

Why Hardik Pandya Captain?

@AkashMAmbani Brother, we don't know why you made @hardikpandya7 the captain of #mumbaiindians while @ImRo45 is still there ! We are fans of mumbai Indians since @sachin_rt era. Never seen this much downfall till now! Please change him or you might lose more #Mumbaiindians — கடவுள் கமல்(MR. CINEMA) (@ulaganayagan1) April 23, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).