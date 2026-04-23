Cricket

Live Score
SRH vs MI 41 T20 (N) Match
SRH
VS
MI
Toss won by MI and elected to Bat
Cricket

'Sack Hardik Pandya’, MI Fans Demand Change in Captaincy After Team’s One-Sided Defeat vs CSK in IPL 2026

Chasing 208 at the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya’s side slumped to their fifth loss of the IPL 2026 season, leaving the five-time champions languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Published: Apr 23, 2026 11:24 PM IST
'Sack Hardik Pandya’, MI Fans Demand Change in Captaincy After Team’s One-Sided Defeat vs CSK in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians fans have intensified calls for a captaincy change following a comprehensive 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Chasing 208 at the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya’s side slumped to their fifth loss of the 2026 season, leaving the five-time champions languishing in the bottom half of the table. Social media was flooded with demands for Pandya’s removal as supporters expressed frustration over tactical decisions and the team’s lack of cohesion. Many fans highlighted the contrast between the current struggle and the successful era under Rohit Sharma, who missed the match through injury. Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton Engage in Heated Exchange During MI vs CSK IPL 2026 El Clasico, Video Goes Viral.

Save MI, Sack Hardik Pandya

End Hardik Pandya Career As MI Captain

Hardik Pandya Trade Ruined MI

Remove Hardik Pandya

Why Hardik Pandya Captain?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

CSK El Clasico Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Captain Hardik Pandya MI IPL