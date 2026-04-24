The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce the AP 10th Class (SSC) Results 2026 very soon, with reports suggesting a likely release date of April 25, 2026. Students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for the official confirmation. The AP SSC exams were conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026, in offline mode across the state. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their results through the official website as well as via SMS service.

To pass the AP SSC exams 2026, students must secure a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject, including both theory and overall performance. Those who fail to meet the criteria in any subject will have to appear for supplementary examinations conducted by the board. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: CBSE To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Results Soon at cbseresults.nic.in.

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the link “AP SSC Results 2026” on the homepage

Enter your roll number or hall ticket number

Click on the Submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS by typing “AP SSC” followed by their hall ticket number and sending it to 55352. The result will be sent directly to their mobile phone. Students are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).