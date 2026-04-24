Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for April 24

The nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues on Friday, 24 April 2026, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match is a pivotal fixture for both sides; RCB are looking to consolidate their position in the top three, while the Titans are desperate to bounce back after a heavy defeat in their previous outing. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

April 24 IPL 2026 Match Schedule and Timing

The match is set to commence at 19:30 lST (14:00 GMT), following the toss at 19:00. As the final league game of the season to be played in the 'Garden City', a capacity crowd is expected to support the home team, who have won three out of the last four IPL 2026 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Team News

Both teams enter this fixture following recent setbacks. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently third in the standings with eight points, suffered a six-wicket defeat at home against the Delhi Capitals. Despite this, Rajat Patidar’s side remains one of the most well-rounded units in the tournament, with significant depth in both their batting and bowling departments.

The Gujarat Titans arrive in Bengaluru following a crushing 99-run loss to the Mumbai Indians. The Titans have relied heavily on their top-order 'troika' of Shubman Gill, B. Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. However, the team's management has stressed the need for the middle and lower orders to provide greater support if they are to overcome a high-tempo RCB outfit. Orange Cap in IPL 2026: Check List of Most Runs by Batsmen in Indian Premier League Season 19.

Today IPL 2026 Match

Category Details Fixture Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Number 34 of 70 Date Friday, 24 April 2026 Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Kick-off Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) RCB Captain Rajat Patidar GT Captain Shubman Gill Current Standings RCB (3rd), GT (7th) Weather Forecast 28°C, Clear Skies, Potential Dew

Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages. Digital streaming is accessible exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).