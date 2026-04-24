Meta Layoffs: Company To Cut 10% Workforce in May, 8,000 Employees Affected

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Meta Platforms is set to lay off around 10% of its global workforce, impacting nearly 8,000 employees, according to a report by Bloomberg. The job cuts are expected to begin on May 20, as the company moves to streamline operations while ramping up investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

The development was communicated to employees through an internal memo issued by Meta’s Chief People Officer, Janelle Gale. The company also confirmed that it will not fill approximately 6,000 open roles as part of the restructuring process.

The layoffs come amid Meta’s increasing focus on AI-driven initiatives, which require significant capital allocation. By reducing its workforce, the company aims to balance operational efficiency with future investments.

According to a report by Business Insider, employees affected in the United States will receive 16 weeks of base pay, along with an additional two weeks of pay for every year of service. They will also be eligible for COBRA health coverage for up to 18 months. Severance packages for employees outside the US will vary depending on local laws and policies.

Despite the scale of the layoffs, Meta stated that it will provide career support services and immigration assistance to impacted employees. Notifications will be sent via email to both work and personal accounts on May 20. Oracle Layoffs: Abrupt 6 AM Job Cuts, No Warning Leave Employees Shocked.

Full Internal Memo

Over the last few weeks we have been working on some changes to our organization that will result in us laying off around 10% of the company on May 20, and closing about 6,000 open roles. Normally, we would want to nail down more details before communicating about this broadly, but since this has leaked, I want to share what I can right now. I know this is unwelcome news and confirming this puts everyone in an uneasy state, but we feel this is the best path forward, given the circumstances. Meta Layoffs Coming: Mark Zuckerberg’s Firm To Announce Fresh Job Cuts on May 20 Affecting 8,000 Positions, Says Report.

We're doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we're making. This is not an easy tradeoff and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here.

We will support those who are laid off with a generous severance package which, in the US, will include 16 weeks base pay plus two weeks for every year of employment. We will also cover the cost of COBRA health care coverage for US employees and their families for 18 months. Packages outside the US will be similar but vary by country, as will local timelines and processes. We will also offer career services to support people in finding another role, and immigration support for those who need it. We'll share more of these details in a follow up post ahead of May 20.

For notifications, we will follow the same process we have before: on May 20, anyone who is impacted will receive an email to their work and personal accounts — please make sure your personal email is updated in Workday. I know this leaves everyone with nearly a month of ambiguity which is incredibly unsettling. We will try to answer your questions here in the comments but as we're still working through the details we aren't able to share much more until later in May. Meanwhile, you can find more information on the People Portal which includes our standard FAQs and logistical details for layoffs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AFP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).