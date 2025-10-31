NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 31: Greenlands Global Private Limited, powered by Brand BIG 92.7 FM of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, today announced its ambitious five-year expansion plan aimed at transforming the real estate landscape of North India. The company will focus on developing residential and commercial projects across promising Tier-II cities, with strategic extensions into the NCR region.

Backed by a strong investment roadmap and a customer-centric design philosophy, Greenlands is set to contribute to India's next wave of urban growth. The strategic brand collaboration with BIG 92.7 FM will further enhance Greenlands' community engagement and brand visibility as it expands across key markets.

"The next wave of real estate growth is undoubtedly emerging from India's Tier-II cities," said a Greenlands spokesperson. "These markets have strong fundamentals - expanding industrial bases, better infrastructure, and rising demand for organized housing and commercial spaces. Through this investment, we aim to create thoughtfully designed, future-ready developments that bring lifestyle and economic value to these regions."

The company plans to diversify across both residential and commercial formats, with projects ranging from modern housing communities to mixed-use business hubs. Each development will focus on sustainability, accessibility, and lifestyle value, reinforcing Greenlands' commitment to building communities that reflect the aspirations of a new India.

