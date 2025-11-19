VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: Where silence speaks, stories breathe, and four young friends discover a resonance older than time.

Guardians of Dharma is an exciting new two-part series that brings together childhood curiosity, modern challenges, and the timeless teachings of Sanatan Dharma. Written with heart and imagination, it follows four schoolchildren whose everyday mischief slowly leads them into a mystery woven from sound, silence, and ancient stories.

Part I: The Hidden Resonance

The first book, Guardians of Dharma: The Hidden Resonance, begins with a cracked tile, a humming disc, and four middle-schoolers who never expected anything extraordinary to happen in their quiet school courtyard. Prisha, Raghav, Navya, and Manas, students of Saraswati Valley Academy, discover a strange disc beneath the ground - one that reacts not with magic, but with vibration and sound.

Their playful curiosity soon turns into something deeper as the disc begins revealing secrets hidden for centuries. With each clue, they find themselves navigating not just school life, exams, and harmless pranks, but lessons from the Shrimad Bhagavatam. These teachings help them understand courage, empathy, discipline, and dharma in ways that feel real, practical, and connected to their own lives.

The story is filled with warmth and humour. Raghav's "GDP moments", his jokes, sneaky ladoo escapades, and sharp one-liners, keep the narrative light even as the mystery around them thickens. What begins as a strange humming beneath the school soon turns into a journey where mantras unlock patterns, silence becomes a guide, and the friends realize they might be at the center of something far bigger than they imagined.

With cyberattacks, resonance codes, and the recurring rhythm of "Ka-Ya-Ma-Ya," the book blends ancient ideas with contemporary concerns in a way that keeps young readers hooked while also helping them reflect on deeper values.

Part II: The Flame of Silence

The second book, Guardians of Dharma: The Flame of Silence, picks up where the first one ends. School vacations begin, but instead of lazy afternoons, the four friends find themselves drawn into the dense, mysterious forests of Simlipal. The silence around them no longer feels empty. It feels alive - sending signals, shifting patterns, and guiding them toward something hidden.

A symbol keeps appearing wherever they go: a triangle with a small flame at its center. It shows up on moss-covered stones, in ancient manuscripts, and even through Echo's encrypted digital scans. Slowly, they realize this silence is not an absence but a message, and that message has chosen them.

Their individual strengths begin to matter in new ways:Prisha's readings from the Shrimad Bhagavatam,Raghav's musical raag "Ka-Ya-Ma-Ya,"Navya's connection with nature and plants,Manas's coding and analytical mind.

What they feared was a major cyberattack turns out to be something else entirely; an awakening of a hidden resonance that stretches from the forests of Simlipal all the way to Sentinel Island. The world around them begins responding to echoes of an ancient network, one older than humanity itself. As they train in mantra, mudra, and deeper forms of listening, they discover that silence itself can hold a flame, a pulse of truth guiding them forward.

The story blends fun, fear, learning, and laughter into a rich adventure that remains grounded in the values of dharma, compassion, and awareness.

About the Author

Ashish Goyal is a Chartered Accountant from Mumbai with over twenty years of experience leading multinational corporations and startups. But beyond his professional life, he has spent years studying Sanatan Dharma and the spiritual wisdom of Hindu scriptures.

The idea for Guardians of Dharma grew from conversations with his children. Their simple questions about gods, right and wrong, and the origins of life made him realize that ancient wisdom can be shared best through stories not lectures. With warmth and clarity, Ashish brings the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavatam to young readers in a way that is modern, relatable, and deeply meaningful.

He writes not as a teacher, but as a fellow traveler, hoping that children (and adults) will see dharma not as a rulebook, but as a gentle path already present within them.

