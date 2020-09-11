New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Gujarat has emerged as the best performer in the second edition of Ranking of States on Support to Startup Ecosystems released on Friday by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

At the same time, Karnataka and Kerala have been ranked as top performers while Bihar, Odisha and Rajasthan rank as the leaders in same rankings.

"Startups have out-of-the-box thinking and are solution-oriented who look at new ideas," said Goyal through a virtual felicitation ceremony in the presence of Ministers of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri and Som Parkash.

Goyal said the Prime Minister has been fully appreciative and supportive of promoting entrepreneurs who are important from the point of job creation, expanding economic activity and for the prosperity of people.

Goyal said the Centre and states coming together in the spirit of cooperation, collaboration and competition to promote startups is really important development.

The states' Startup Ranking Framework 2019 has seven broad reform area consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed funding support, venture funding support, and awareness and outreach.

A total of 22 states and three union territories participated in the exercise.

A compendium of good practices adopted by various states in supporting startups was also released identifying 166 good practices which can be used to identify and implement newer initiatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)