Beijing, September 11: China on Friday imposed reciprocal restrictions on Diplomats of the United States in mainland China and Hong Kong. The decision was taken by China in response to the United States measures announced Last month. Chinese Foreign Ministry described the restrictions as “reciprocal”. As per the ministry, the countermeasures will apply to all US embassy and consulate staff in mainland China and as well as the consulate-general in Hong Kong.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement said, “To urge the US to repeal its wrong decisions as soon as possible, the Chinese side has recently sent a diplomatic note announcing reciprocal restrictions on US embassy and consulates, the consulate-general in Hong Kong included.” China Imposes Visa Restrictions on US Officials Over Hong Kong Dispute.

The development came days after it threatened to respond to a new set of US restrictions on Chinese diplomats. Last week, Washington said that senior Chinese diplomats are required to get permission from State Department before visiting university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside the mission.

In July also, China imposed visa restrictions on three Republican politicians and one ambassador. These sanctions were in response to the Trump administration's move to sanction several top Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic minority groups in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.

