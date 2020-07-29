Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The UK India Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat, the premier agency focused on accelerating industrial development in the state.

This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and the Government of Gujarat will help to boost business and industrial development in the state. It will also aim to proactively enhance the business environment and strengthen collaboration with British businesses in Gujarat.

The MoU was signed at a virtual roundtable by Neelam Rani, Managing Director, Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Government of Gujarat and Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC in the presence of Peter Cook, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission - Ahmedabad, MK Das, Principal Secretary (Industries and Mines Department), Government of Gujarat and Arti Kanwar, Resident Commissioner & Commissioner (Investment Promotion), Government of Gujarat.

"I am delighted to be signing this MoU today, deepening the UKIBC partnership with Gujarat, which began in 2013 when we were first Partner Organisation at Vibrant Gujarat and look forward to having a similar partnership for Vibrant Gujarat 2021. We are therefore building on a position of strength. There is no doubt that Gujarat is one of the most attractive investment destinations in India, most recently evidenced by HSBC announcing its expansion into GIFT - the Gujarat International Fin-Tech City. Collaborations like the one being formalized today are crucial at this time while the world is responding and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. With collaboration between countries and between businesses and governments vital to ensure economic and social resilience, there is huge potential for the UK and Gujarat partnership," said Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC on the occasion.

"Gujarat has always stood strong against external shocks and has emerged as a land of abundant opportunities over a period of time. This resilience is reinforced by the strong entrepreneurial spirit of Gujarat and the Government's commitment to supporting businesses and investments with greater openness, ease of doing business, and policy stability," said MK Das, Principal Secretary (Industries and Mines Department), Government of Gujarat addressing the forum.

Through this virtual roundtable, UKIBC was pleased to hear from the State Government of Gujarat on how they are evolving their policies and building a stronger business eco-system system to support existing businesses as well as initiatives to attract investment into the State as the world grapples with the ongoing global crisis of COVID-19.

"Gujarat is greatly contributing towards a prosperous and resilient India through stronger economic capacities. The collaboration between Gujarat and UK can further strengthen the endeavour towards building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," said Neelam Rani, Managing Director, iNDEXTb, Government of Gujarat.

"Am so glad to join and support the UKIBC in their ambitions to strengthen business and enterprise between the UK and Gujarat. This MOU opens a new chapter in partnership and collaboration and a renewed prospect of a more prosperous relationship. I look forward to working closely with UKIBC and counterparts in Gujarat to deliver the benefits of stronger trade and commerce between us," mentioned Peter Cook, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission - Ahmedabad.

UKIBC will also support interactions between UK businesses and the State Government to provide direct feedback from business on the ease of doing business, market access and other relevant issues which can further bolster business confidence and enhance the operating environment for doing business. These interactions will take the form of dialogues, annual ministerial meetings and various delegation visits.

UKIBC will also work towards future investment opportunities, strengthening its relationship with state governments, supporting its members in addressing their key asks and smoothing investor interactions in different markets.

