New Delhi, July 29: India reported 48,513 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of infected patients to 15,31,670 on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 768 people succumbed to the deadly virus since Tuesday morning. Till now, 34,193 people have lost their lives in India due to COVID-19. Mumbai Sero Survey Results: 57% in Slums, 16% in Societies Exposed to COVID-19, Developed Antibodies.

In the past 24 hours, 35,175 patients also recovered from coronavirus. So far, 9,88,029 people have recovered from coronavirus, while one patient has migrated to another country. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently, 5,09,447 active cases in India.

According to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Tracker, India's COVID-19 growth rate is now increasing the fastest in the world at a rate of 20 percent in comparison to last week. India is just behind the US and Brazil. However, its growth in new cases is the fastest.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. The COVID-19 cases in this state are over 3.3 lakh. On Tuesday, The state notched 7,717 new COVID cases, the lowest in a fortnight and down from the highest tally of 10,576 on July 22. Other states and union territories where COVID-19 cases cross one lakh-mark are -Delhi, Tamil Nadu Nadu and Karnataka.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 659,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,667,130, while the fatalities rose to 659,045, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

