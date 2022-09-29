New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/SRV): Gurooji Design, an internationally recognized Indian design consultant, has won an invited competition for a five-star luxury hotel in Fam Agusta in Cyprus. Called the Merit Garden Hotel, it rests beside the bay, marina area floating in the water and adjacent to the casino. With the Merit Garden, Gurooji Design has devised a new way to consider hotel culture in Cyprus, highlighting elements that are usually unseen, and playfully enlivening those parts that traditionally remain static and mundane.

The commission was the result of an invited competition held by Merit group in partnership with Merit International, both local Cyprus holdings groups with projects featured across Cyprus. Fam Agusta will be a comprehensive development built along a new road, and the site will include office buildings as well as condominiums and retail along the water. The Garden is the centrepiece of this new development.

Also Read | Joao Cancelo Transfer News: Real Madrid Interested in Signing Manchester City Defender in 2023.

With 204 guest rooms and suites arranged overlooking the marina and the beautiful landscaping in the front, the hotel immediately dispenses with the idea that visitors must engage in the stale paradigms of rigid hallways and atria that characterize a typical hotel stay.

Conceptually, the Merit Garden Hotel participates in a critical dialogue between opulence and urbanises, between the variety of services offered by a small city and the demands of a five-star hotel guest. The floor suggests the curves a winding street would take through a bustling town, and many programmatic elements are open to views from across the central void. Though the void seems to offer unmitigated visibility, there are enclaves for private meetings and guest privacy. It is designed so that one activity feeds into the next rather than affecting sharp separations between each activity. In this way, it develops a feeling of being free to whimsically experience all aspects of the hotel without having to decide on an agenda in advance.

Also Read | Baba Vanga Upcoming Prediction For India Is SCARY! ‘Big Natural Attack’ Expected in 2022, Check Blind Mystic’s Prophecy.

On the luxury side of vacation culture, there are playful elements that make the hotel a designer destination in an iconic setting. From the outset, it is as much a showplace for the abundance of opulent life as it is a fully incorporated urban experience. For example, the building has a functional fountain, which drops water from the ceiling down through the void to the lower lobby.

While focusing on unique design, Gurooji Design is also committed to sound sustainability practices and worked with reputed consultants to determine the best possible conditions and materials for heat and energy conservation.

Apart from winning this five-star hotel design contract, Gurooji Design also working on a food court project at Khed on Mumbai Goa express highway, a shopping arcade at Raurkela, a three-star hotel at Lucknow and a private resort in South Africa on a 2000-acre land to name few across the globe.

Gurooji Design is an Indian-owned design consultancy that has transformed the way people live, work and play for over 30 years from their studios in India, UAE, Jordan and Cyprus. Their ability to offer design services nationally and internationally has enabled Gurooji Design to deliver multiple projects for repeat private and public sector customers. In addition to providing design services for commercial, workplace, health, retail and hospitality customers. They design solutions that are grounded in research that align with their customer's business objectives created in a culture of design excellence to achieve the best possible outcomes. Their people are leaders in their field, bringing together a wealth of knowledge and experience in interior design and architecture. They believe in understanding the visions, expectations and needs before they begin the creative process while always taking a realistic approach to time, cost and quality. Their customers are the most important element in the design process; They listen, observe, interpret, understand and deliver. Do check out their completed projects at www.guroojidesign.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)