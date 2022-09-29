Spanish champions Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City and will try to secure the signing of the player in the coming January transfer window in 2023. The Portugal defender has recently renewed his contract with the Citizens which will keep him at Etihad till 2027. The full-back has been impressive so far this season for the defending champions of the Premier League. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has informed his club owners that he would like to see the player play at Santiago Bernabeu in Royal white shirt next season. Toni Kroos Set to Retire at Real Madrid After Contract Extension Boost

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid could make an approach for Joao Cancelo in January as they are looking for an offensive-minded full-back. The 28-year-old right-back of Man City could cost Los Blancos around £52 million as he is one of the main players for Pep Guardiola's system at Manchester. Real Madrid have faced issues on the right flank this season as regular starter Dani Carvajal was out for weeks due to injury and the club can not only depend on his service all the time. As Cancelo is an attacking-minded player, he would perfectly fit in Real Madrid's system.

