Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The alarming rise of COVID cases has engulfed the country with doubts, fear, and uncertainty.

As frontline workers including doctors constantly ramp up efforts to save lives in grim situations, a ray of hope came when Gurugram's Artemis Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a 51-year-old by performing a successful liver transplant.

The 51-year-old Gurugram resident was battling liver cirrhosis and his condition was critical with having only six months to live in the absence of a transplant. His liver was severely damaged and the team of expert doctors at Artemis Hospitals realized the urgent need for a transplant. The foremost challenge was to find a matching donor on an urgent basis and the family was struggling to find the one amongst them and their hopes had started to bleak.

Without any delay, the hospital assisted the family for the registration and with the help from National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), a donor was found in Kolkata. It was when the family in Kolkata had lost its 64-year-old member (female) and stepped up for the noble cause and agreed to donate her organ to save other's life. Amidst the evolving situation of COVID-19 in the country, the support received from NOTTO and the interstate coordination played a significant role in it.

The next challenge was to get the organ from Kolkata to Artemis Hospital in Gurugram swiftly and quickly. For this, the RT-PCR test of the team members involved was done and the report was provided quickly to manage the entire travel across cities.

The organ was air lifted from Kolkata to Gurugram and further with the help of Gurugram and Delhi Police, a green corridor was created between Delhi Airport and the hospital. All efforts and hard work paid off, the hospital received the organ timely and the surgery was performed successfully.

"The patient's condition had become worse and his treatment was very challenging. A major part of his liver was damaged due to liver cirrhosis and in the absence of surgery; the patient had a few months to live. The rising cases of COVID had added to the woes. On receiving the organ, we carefully performed the surgery. The patient is doing well now and will recover soon," said Dr Giriraj Bora, at Artemis Hospitals.

Cirrhosis is a late-stage liver disease causing the loss of liver cells and irreversible scarring of the liver. Amongst many, alcohol and hepatitis B and C are the common causes of cirrhosis.

"In today's time, when people are hesitant and fearful of going to hospitals, such gestures will go a long way to boost confidence in patients and their family members. The patient's situation was severely critical and through collaborative efforts and much-needed support from Gurugram Police, Delhi Police, NOTTO, and other stakeholders, we successfully managed to save the patient's life. Such endeavours will encourage people to donate organs for the betterment of mankind," said Dr Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director, Artemis Hospitals.

The surgery went successful, and the patient is responding to it well making a strong recovery.

"We had lost our hopes. It was getting extremely difficult for us to find a donor especially during these volatile times when people are scared and hesitant of coming to hospitals. We are grateful to Artemis Hospitals and its team to arrange a suitable donor for our patient. We are thankful and indebted to them in giving our patient a new life," said R K Hooda, patient's brother.

He is under observation and will fully recover in the coming days.

