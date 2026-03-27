NewsVoir

Hong Kong, March 27: Riding on the wave of a spectacular line-up of mega events throughout March and April, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) rolled out the "Hong Kong Mega 8" campaign. The campaign brings together eight highlighted world-class mega events of arts, pop culture and sports, and citywide programmes, inviting visitors from around the world to experience the vibrant arts scenes in local neighbourhoods and discover Hong Kong's captivating allure as the "Events Capital of Asia."

Also Read | Where Does India Get Its LPG, and Will It Run Out?.

Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, "Through the 'Hong Kong Mega 8' campaign, HKTB has brought together highlighted art and sports mega events and citywide programmes to fully showcase Hong Kong's strengths as the 'Events Capital of Asia'. For the first time, HKTB is partnering with Art Basel to bring digital arts into local neighbourhoods. We would like to thank Hongkong Land for its strong support, which allow us to bring world-class public art to the heart of Central. We will also work with our trade partners in various sectors to launch and promote the city's diversified travel experiences. Our aim is to maximise the economic benefits of mega events by enhancing the visitor experience, encouraging them to extend their stay in Hong Kong, and creating more business opportunities for the local travel trade and related sectors."

With the launch of the "Hong Kong Mega 8" campaign, a series of international arts and cultural events will take place across the city. This year, Art Basel Hong Kong will bring its global initiative "Zero 10" from Art Basel Miami Beach to Art Basel Hong Kong for its Asian debut, presenting digital artworks encompassing code-based creations, light and sound. South Korean digital artist DeeKay--highly regarded by global NFT collectors--will showcase his digital artworks in the "Zero 10" sector.

Also Read | How To Buy Redmi Note 15 SE 5G in India.

To extend digital art experiences beyond the show floor, HKTB and Art Basel will launch Digital Art @Central ahead of the fair's opening, bringing an artistic ambience to the neighbourhood. DeeKay's new digital animation artwork, DeePle the People, will bring digital art from the fair into the urban space of Central. The artwork presents a vibrant, all-over Hong Kong street scene, with people of different ages, races and occupations weaving through a busy intersection. DeeKay created around 100 individually designed characters, and incorporated elements from the city's signature mega events--including dragon boat paddlers, jockeys, chefs and performers--bringing a distinctly Hong Kong character to the work. DeeKay said he was thrilled to collaborate with the HKTB, and particularly appreciates presenting digital art in a public space, as it allows the work to reach a broader and more diverse audience. "Beyond the skyline and landmarks, I wanted to reflect the city as a living, moving place shaped by its people, its rhythm, and its cultural vibrancy." From 24 to 29 March, the artwork will be projected onto the facade of the Hong Kong Club Building from 7 pm to 11 pm daily, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy a worldclass, large-scale public art experience in the centre of the city.

Promoting Local Arts Guides & Community Arts Experiences for In-Depth Cultural Exploration

HKTB has collaborated with Art Central to launch the digital "Hong Kong Art Month Discovery Guide". The guide will provide all-in-one travel information and compiles exciting events across the city's art districts, covering gallery exhibitions, special museum showcases, and performing arts programmes across Central, Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, Tai Hang, the Southern District, Tsim Sha Tsui, and the West Kowloon Cultural District and includes dining recommendations in the vicinity to help visitors plan their cultural journeys and explore arts events in various parts of the city, promoting in-depth cultural tourism. Art Central also offers travel and experience packages featuring accommodation, dining, attractions and transportation, facilitating a smooth arts and cultural journey in Hong Kong for visitors.

In addition to the major art events, various districts across Hong Kong will showcase artistic vibrancy during the period. ArtHouse Tai Hang 2026 is transforming 10 historic houses in Tai Hang into a pop-up hub of art and local dining, featuring art exhibitions, installations, guided tours, talks and performances. The festival invites both locals and visitors to explore the neighbourhood, enjoying a city-walk style art experience while driving spending at dining and retail establishments in the vicinity.

Furthermore, Hongkong Land will transform the heart of Central into a vibrant cultural journey with Art Walk in Central. Featuring guided tours, performance-led walks, and public art encounters across the district, the programme invites visitors to rediscover iconic sculptures at Hongkong Land Portfolios. At LANDMARK Atrium, talented artist Ayako Rokkaku, who will present her solo debut and largest interactive art installation. The season culminates in a spectacular finale -- OPEN and Art on the Move trucks -- a dynamic open-air street celebration that will transform Chater Road on 29 March.

WestK's world-class museums also unveils a series of new exhibitions and events in March, all of which are unmissable. M+ proudly presents Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now (until 9 August 2026), tracing the evolution of pioneering Korean artist Lee Bul's groundbreaking practice. Zao Wou-Ki: Master Printmaker (until 3 May 2026) offers new perspectives of the career of the celebrated Chinese French master, marking Asia's first major retrospective of the artist's graphic works. The Hong Kong Palace Museum celebrates the Year of the Horse in Heavenly Horses: Masterpieces from the Palace Museum (20 March 2026 - 17 March 2027), showcasing the artistic achievement of Chinese horse painting. Presented by WestK Performing Arts, WestK FunFest also returns from 19 March to 12 April 2026 with over 120 family-friendly arts and cultural experiences, including the Asian debut of the large-scale interactive art installation.

Also, a few other events in March that further bring Hong Kong's vibrant arts scene to life: Art Walk in Central (21st to 4th March 2026) at Central; Art Central 2026 (25-29 March 2026) at Central Harbourfront; and Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 (27-29 March 2026) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Alongside these, visitors can continue to explore Zao Wou-Ki: Master Printmaker at M+, Heavenly Horses: Masterpieces from the Palace Museum at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, and enjoy WestK FunFest across the West Kowloon Cultural District, including Art Park, Freespace, and the Xiqu Centre.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)