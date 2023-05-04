Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): HAB Pharmaceuticals and Research Ltd. (HAB), a leading pharma company in India, has partnered with Jai Vakeel Autism Centre (JVAC) towards the foundation's efforts in providing education, skills and healthcare to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, which was published in the Indian Journal of Pediatrics in 2018, surveyed over 200,000 children aged between 2 and 9 years from all over India and found that the prevalence of autism was 1 in 68.

According to recent statistics, there are around 18 million people living with autism in India, making it one of the largest autistic populations in the world. Despite this, many families in India still struggle to access appropriate care and resources for their loved ones with autism, highlighting the need for increased awareness and support for individuals with ASD in the country.

Through this collaboration, HAB wishes to strengthen the integration of autistic children and adults into society. The funds are mainly used for therapies that focus on language, social interaction and sensory needs.

"A truly fulfilled society is an inclusive society. This means we strive to create potentially independent adults that can become contributing members of the community," says Urvee Garg, their Business Operations Manager.

As a 30+ year-old research-focused pharma company, HAB Pharmaceuticals has a proven track record of launching quality generic products in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, its manufacturing units are located in Central and North India. Over the years, it has built a reputation as not only a rapidly-growing player in the India generics market but also an organisation that is engaged with the local community and the needs of the under-served.

In addition to their main project of supporting children with autism, HAB's CSR is also actively involved in two other charitable initiatives. One of these initiatives involves providing nutritious vegetarian meals to people in areas like Nalasopara and Sion in Mumbai, along with distributing cold buttermilk to daily wage workers during the hot summer months. This is being done in collaboration with Geo Roti Ghar. The second initiative involves setting up a food truck outside Tata Memorial Hospital for families of cancer patients who often have nowhere to eat while they wait for their loved ones. This is being done in collaboration with "With Araya". These efforts are a testament to HAB's CSR's commitment to serving the needs of the community beyond their core mission of supporting children with autism.

