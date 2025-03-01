Halalbox Unveils Its Exciting New Ready-to-Fry Range: Pure, Crispy, and High in Protein!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Halalbox, Halalbox, India's trusted brand for premium meat, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new Ready-to-Fry range--a game-changer for snack lovers who demand clean, high-quality ingredients without compromising on taste or convenience.

Designed for quick and effortless cooking, the range features:

Chicken Nuggets - Golden, crunchy, and packed with real chicken goodness.

Chicken Popcorn - Bite-sized, crispy delights for a perfect snack-time crunch.

Chicken Strips - Tender, juicy chicken fillets coated in a crispy golden crust, perfect for dipping.

Fish Fingers - Juicy, flaky fish fillets wrapped in an irresistible golden crust.

Prawn Tempura - Light, airy, and crispy tempura prawns with authentic Japanese-style perfection.

Butterfly Prawns - Succulent prawns coated in a signature crispy batter for a premium seafood experience.

What Makes Halalbox Ready-to-Fry Stand Out?

100% Meat, No Offal, No Fillers - Unlike many snacks, we use only premium chicken, fish, and prawns--no waste, no low-grade cuts.

High Protein, No Soya - Power-packed with real protein, making it a healthier choice for everyone.

No Preservatives, No Chemicals, No MSG - Absolutely clean-label products with nothing artificial.

Extra Crispy & Juicy - Our unique breading and coating process delivers a crunch that's unmatched.

Super Convenient & Quick - Ready in minutes, perfect for busy professionals, parents, and party hosts.

Shadab Ahmed, Founder of Halalbox, shared his excitement about the launch: "Consumers today are looking for healthier, clean-label snacks without artificial additives. At Halalbox, we've crafted a range that's not just convenient but also made with real, high-quality ingredients. Our Ready-to-Fry products deliver on taste, crunch, and purity--setting a new benchmark in the category."

The Halalbox Ready-to-Fry range is available for purchase through the company website.

About Halalbox

Halalbox is revolutionizing fresh meat and seafood in India by offering premium, chemical-free, and ethically sourced products. From raw meats and now Ready-to-Fry, Halalbox is dedicated to bringing consumers pure, delicious, and convenient food choices without compromise.

