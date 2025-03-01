India and New Zealand will go up against each other in the final Group A match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will decide who finishes as a table-topper. The IND vs NZ CT 2025 match will be played in Dubai and will be the second time ever, that these two cricketing nations will square off in the Champions Trophy. The last time an IND vs NZ CT match took place was way back in the ICC KnockOuts 1999-00 Final, where the Kiwis prevailed thanks to a brilliant hundred by Chris Cairns. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs NZ Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

India will play their first match after IND vs PAK CT clash, and have a few concerns in the squad, which might see Shubman Gill lead the Men in Blue for the first time in an ODI. While KL Rahul has refuted claims of injury to key players, the team management is expected to take precautionary steps and field a fresh XI come March 2.

On the other hand, New Zealand have only one issue with fitness over Daryl Mitchell, all other players in the squad are fit, and are in form, including Rachin Ravindra, who made a comeback from injury in the last match. The Black Caps will most likely pose India its biggest threat thus far in the competition, who look the most balanced for conditions in Dubai.

IND vs NZ Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

In ODIs, India holds a healthy advantage over New Zealand, winning 60 out of the 118 times these two cricketing giants have clashed. The Black Caps have come out victorious 50 times, while one ended in a tie, and seven were no results.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Shubman Gill William ORourke Kuldeep Yadav Rachin Ravindra KL Rahul Mitchell Santner

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

Shubman Gill has been in top-notch form in Champions Trophy 2025 and will look to continue his purple patch. However, the star opener will be challenged by pacer William ORourke, who has been in wicket-taking form for New Zealand. KL Rahul has been India's middle-order backbone in sluggish tracks, in Dubai as well, the batter has had decent outings. Mitchell Santner, who rarely bowls a poor ball, will find support in Dubai, which will pose a threat to India's attacking lineup.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match is to be played on March 2 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ryan ten Doeschate Hails India Spinners for Impact in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘Didn’t Expect Such Over-Reliance’.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast viewing options of the India vs New Zealand match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports 18-1 TV channels. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The IND vs NZ Group A match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited minutes, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand National Cricket Team Likely XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

