Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: After recently acquiring 38 lakh shares worth around ₹71 Cr in Karnataka Bank, ace investor and entrepreneur Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has followed up by buying an additional 45 Lakh shares worth ₹90 Cr on 24 November, reinforcing the view that this is a serious, strategic entry into the private sector lender.

Market participants point out that Halwasiya has a track record of unlocking substantial value in companies where he takes a meaningful ownership stake along with an active board role. His involvement in past investments has coincided with focused execution, sharper capital allocation and sustained wealth creation.

The fresh round of buying is being read as a strong vote of confidence in Karnataka Bank's ongoing turnaround and growth plan, which includes balance sheet strengthening, technology upgrades and an increased focus on profitability and governance. The follow-up purchase signals a sizeable commitment and alignment with the bank's medium-to long-term trajectory.

With this step-up in ownership, investor attention is now likely to shift to the deep value unlocking potential in Karnataka Bank, which still trades at 0.63 times its book value, compared with around 1.25 times P/B for RBL Bank.

