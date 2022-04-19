New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/PR Newswire): This May, HarperCollins India will be releasing Lost Girl by Sana Shetty, a gripping tale that uncovers deadly secrets from a mysterious young girl's past. The book is by debut author Sana Shetty, a crime thriller and true crime buff.

In a small nondescript hamlet at the foothills of Himachal, Vanessa, an ex-cop and her husband Aiden are coasting blissfully through their post-retirement life.

One day, on their usual morning trek in the mountains, they notice something in the bushes, something that shouldn't be there. At the end of a hidden track, there's a young girl in her twenties, badly hurt and barely alive.

Two years later, that lost girl, now called Shanaya, is still battling PTSD and nightmares as she struggles to remember her past. Working for her foster parents in their cafe, she tries to come to terms with her new life. But when a stranger walks into the cafe, triggering in her a deluge of memories and nightmares, she finds herself on a dangerous path of discovery that threatens to unearth deadly secrets and endanger the life of everyone she has ever loved.

Sana Shetty is a first time author and writes books about crime, mystery and fantasy. She lives in Mumbai, India with her husband and two daughters. She is a crime thriller and true crime buff and also a great fan of fantasy and science fiction. She also tries her hand at blogging, (when inspiration strikes) and she can be found at sanashetty.blogspot.com.

For further information please write to sagiri.dixit@harpercollins.co.inFiction/Mystery | PB | Rs 299

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

