Chandigarh [India], November 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday attended the 83rd Meeting of the Forum of Regulators.

At the meeting, Khattar said Haryana has done remarkable work in the electricity sector it is among the leading states in the country.

Also Read | I Have Assured Them if They Do Work Honestly, the Government Will Support These Agencies … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He also mentioned the state government's 'Mhara Gaon - Jagmag Gaon Yojana', which aims to provide 24-hour electricity in the villages. Notably, more than 80 per cent of villages in Haryana are getting electricity around the corner. After becoming the Chief Minister in the year 2014, he appealed to the people of the state to pay the electricity bill and the people cooperated with the chief minister's request. Electricity line losses in the state were 29 per cent in 2014, which have now reduced to 14 per cent, thereby saving about Rs 6,000 crore to the exchequer. All four electricity corporations of Haryana are reporting gains today. "Our government did not increase the rates of electricity in the last 8 years but brought relief to the people by reducing the rates of electricity. Remarkable progress has also been made in the power infrastructure. Rooftop Solar Policy has been implemented to promote the use of solar energy in government buildings," Khattar said. Further, talking about solar power, CM said 30,000 thousand connections have been given to citizens and work is in progress for another 50,000 units. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)