Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appealed to the film, television producer bodies and the OTT platforms on Friday to refrain "from allowing the registration or continuation of film titles" like 'Ghooskhor Pandat' as they find it "offensive and derogatory."

In the written letter to lndian Motion Picture Producers' Association (lMppA), Producers Guild of lndia (PGl), lndian Film and Television Producers Council (lFTPC), Western lndia Film and TV Producer's Association (WlFpA) and different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv and others, FWICE expressed their objection to film 'Ghooskhor Pandat's title, saying that it allegedly appears to target a particular community and its livelihood in an "offensive manner", potentially disturbing social harmony.

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing 36 affiliated associations and scores of members comprising workers, technicians, and artists of the media and entertainment industry, writes to you with serious concern regarding a controversial film being produced under the title "Ghuskhor Pandat" by Mr. Neeraj Pandey under his banner Friday Filmworks," read FWICE.

The letter continued, "FWICE and all its affiliated associations strongly object to the use of this title, as it appears to single out and target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner. Such a title has the potential to hurt sentiments, provoke misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony."

FWICE appeals to producer bodies to stop registration of provocative titles and advises director Neeraj Pandey to withdraw the title with immediate effect for the sake of "social harmony and unity."

The letter read, "FWICE firmly believes that there should be no division in society on the grounds of caste, creed, religion, or profession. All professions are equally dignified and deserving of respect. The film industry, being a powerful medium of expression, carries a moral and social responsibility to ensure that its content and titles do not promote hatred, disrespect, or unrest among citizens."

"We therefore appeal to all producer bodies to refrain from allowing the registration or continuation of film titles that are provocative in nature and capable of creating unrest among Indians. FWICE strongly condemns the registration of the said title and advises Mr. Neeraj Pandey and his production house Friday Filmworks to withdraw the same with immediate effect in the larger interest of social harmony and unity," continued the letter.

FWICE also advise its members and affiliated associations to distance themselves from the producer's projects.

"Please note that if the needful is not done forthwith, FWICE shall be compelled to advise all its affiliated associations and its scores of members to distance themselves from any project of the said producer. We trust that you will appreciate the seriousness of this matter and take appropriate corrective action in the interest of the industry and society at large," noted the letter of FWICE.

The controversy centres on the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat', which roughly translates to "Corrupt Pandit," with "Pandat" commonly associated with a Brahmin surname.

Critics argue that this could perpetuate stereotypes and harm the community's sentiments. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his upcoming web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat', as the project faces mounting legal action and public backlash over its title.

On his official X handle, Bajpayee said he respects the emotions of those who felt hurt and stressed that the series was not intended to target any community.

"When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying "a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation.

"He underlined that the character-driven cop drama was not meant as a social or community statement.

Bajpayee also expressed confidence in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the director's "consistent seriousness and care" in storytelling. (ANI)

