VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: Hasya Yoga Kendra (Bharat) proudly celebrated its 25th Foundation Anniversary with great joy and grandeur from October 4 to 6 at Palm Green Resort, Delhi. This memorable occasion was graced by the divine presence of International Hasya Yoga Guru Jiten Kohi. The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from practitioners and yoga enthusiasts representing 22 states across India.

The festivities commenced on October 4 at Pyare Lal Bhawan Auditorium, ITO, Delhi, with a spectacular cultural evening and felicitation ceremony. The event was honored by Chief Guest Yogendra Chandolia, MP - Delhi, and Special Guest Dr. Raghvendra Rao M Director, CCRYN. Distinguished guests included Sanjeev Goyal, R.C. Gupta (Construction Company), Social Worker Ramkrishna Bansal, Suresh Agrawal, and Anil Arya (Arya Parishad Yuva). The captivating cultural performances won the hearts of the audience, while several distinguished individuals were felicitated for their remarkable contributions to Hasya Yoga.

On October 5, a Hasya Yoga Camp was organized at Rohini Central Park, where nearly 600 participants took part in laughter sessions, yoga, and meditation--spreading the message of positivity and holistic health. The event was graced by Chief Guest Pravesh Wahi (Municipal Councillor, Delhi) and Special Guests Dharampal Goyal and Mahendra Garg.

The stage was beautifully conducted by Anjana Gupta, Ujjwala, and Sunayana. The central team members of Hasya Yoga Kendra--Sunil Gupta, Vipin Gupta, Anil Goyal, Awadhesh Gupta, Sunil Kumar, Mangal Singh, and Vijay Sharma, among others--added to the grace and energy of the event through their inspiring presence.

The celebration also featured workshops on Yoga and Naturopathy, focusing on important health topics such as PCOD and PCOS, with expert insights shared by Dr. Satya Dornala, Dr. Shalu Gupta, Mohan Gupta, Munsaf Ali, and Naresh Nijhawan.

Throughout the event, Hasya Yoga teachers shared their experiences and perspectives on the physical, mental, and social benefits of Hasya yoga, emphasizing how Hasya Yoga can truly transform lives with health, happiness, and harmony.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)