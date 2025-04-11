BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: HDFC securities today announced the launch of its comprehensive Futures and Options (F&O) Dashboard on its discount broking platform HDFC Sky. This new feature is designed to empower investors with advanced tools and actionable insights thus driving more informed decisions in the derivatives market. The F&O Dashboard integrates cutting-edge analytics with one-click execution capabilities, catering to both new and experienced investors.

"Our vision at HDFC securities has always been to democratize financial markets through technology-driven solutions," said Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC securities. "The new F&O Dashboard represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower Indian investors with institutional-grade tools that were previously available only to professional investors. By combining advanced analytics with an intuitive interface, we're enabling customers to make informed decisions and execute complex strategies with confidence."

The all-new F&O Dashboard offers a suite of powerful tools including Smart Option Chain for in-depth analysis of options contracts, with advanced filters for Open Interest Bar, Highest Open Interest, Volume, and Implied Volatility, along with detailed Greeks analysis. The Smart Future Chain provides a consolidated view of all available future contracts with buildup data, while the FII/DII Activity Tracker delivers insights into institutional buying and selling trends across cash and derivatives markets.

Traders can also leverage the Basket Order feature for Strategy Execution with one-click implementation of multileg strategies, and Quick Options for pre-built trades based on market views.

Additional features include Trade with Heatmap for visual representation of market breadth across sectors, Market Movers & Scanners for real-time identification of the most active stock futures and options and more. The Advanced F&O Dashboard also allows investors access to expert professional recommendations, while Forecast View & Level Option Strategy offers pre-designed strategies based on user-defined views or price levels.

The F&O Dashboard delivers significant advantages to investors, including enhanced market analysis, time-saving execution with one-click multi-leg strategy implementation, comprehensive market coverage across indices, options, and futures, improved investment accuracy through advanced filters and analytics, and real-time insights.

This release represents a collaborative effort across multiple teams at HDFC securities, including Product, UI/UX, Engineering & QA, Marketing, and Digital Revenue teams. The development process involved extensive research, design iterations, and rigorous testing to ensure a seamless user experience that adds tangible value to traders' decision-making processes.

HDFC Sky continues to innovate in the discount broking space, with the F&O Dashboard marking another milestone in its journey providing investors with best-in-class tools for navigating financial markets. The company remains committed to enhancing its digital offerings to meet the evolving needs of India's growing investor community.

