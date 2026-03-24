BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: HDFC securities today launched NxtOption, a next-generation platform designed to help retail investors analyse, build, and execute Futures & Options (F&O) strategies. The platform aims to simplify derivatives trading by integrating analytics, strategy tools, and execution into a single interface, addressing the growing demand for sophisticated trading solutions in India. This launch further reinforces HDFC securities' commitment to 'Powering India's Investments' by supporting investor participation in the capital markets through integrated tools and analytics.

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Leadership Comment:

"Derivatives trading has become an important part of the Indian markets, but the rapid rise in retail participation has also highlighted key gaps in the ecosystem. A significant portion of trading remains speculative, with many participants lacking access to structured strategies, risk frameworks, and actionable insights. Execution inefficiencies, especially in multi-leg strategies, further impact outcomes. With NxtOption, we aim to bridge this gap by making professional-grade analytics and seamless execution more accessible, enabling a shift towards more disciplined, strategy-led trading and providing tools to assist investors in evaluating strategies more systematically," said Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC securities.

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What is NxtOption?

NxtOption is an integrated options trading platform by HDFC securities that allows users to build multi-leg F&O strategies, analyse risk and payoff scenarios, execute trades seamlessly, and track strategies in real time. Unlike traditional setups that require multiple tools, NxtOption brings everything together into one unified interface.

Why is HDFC securities launching NxtOption now?

India's derivatives market has seen rapid growth in retail participation, but most traders still rely on multiple platforms, manual calculations, and fragmented workflows. NxtOption addresses this gap by offering a single platform that simplifies strategy analysis, risk management, and trade execution, in line with the firm's broader vision of 'Powering India's Investments' through innovation-led solutions.

What are the key Features of NxtOption?

a. Strategy Builder: Create and evaluate strategies before trading by building multi-leg strategies such as Straddles, Strangles, Iron Condors, and Butterflies. NxtOption allows users to view payoff charts, break-even points, profit and loss scenarios, combined Greeks, and margin requirements.b. Strategy Watch: Allows users to track strategies as a whole and monitor complete strategies instead of individual legs, thereby enabling real-time tracking of strategy-level performance.c. Easy Options: Provides strategy suggestions by converting a user's market view (bullish, bearish, neutral) into relevant strategy ideas. It also enables users to view corresponding risk-reward profiles and is designed especially for new and evolving traders.d. Advanced Derivatives Analytics: Provides real-time insights into Delta, Gamma, Theta, Vega, Implied Volatility (IV), Open Interest (OI) trends, as well as time value and intrinsic value. It also includes features such as market movers, rollover insights, and F&O ban list tracking.

How is NxtOption Different from Other Trading Platforms?

NxtOption stands out by eliminating the need for multiple tools. It offers an end-to-end workflow (idea → analysis → execution) and combines institutional-grade analytics with retail accessibility.

Where is NxtOption available for the traders to access?

NxtOption is available across mobile (InvestRight) and the web platform of HDFC securities, as well as on the web platform of HDFC SKY, the discount broking offering.

To support users in evaluating options strategies through structured analytical features, the platform also introduces Easy Options, a feature that converts a trader's market outlook into potential strategy suggestions. For example, if a trader has a bullish view on the Nifty over a particular timeframe, the system suggests suitable options strategies along with their risk-reward profiles.

With the introduction of NxtOption, HDFC securities continues to provide technology-enabled tools for users engaging with derivatives markets in India, by combining analytics, strategy creation, and execution into a single trading experience, thereby further strengthening its role in 'Powering India's Investments' at scale.

For more information on NxtOption, please visit:

https://investright.onelink.me/Xwlu/viy5q4e.

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