PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: Hearst Magazines International today announced the launch of Esquire India under a multi-year licensing agreement with RPSG Lifestyle Media.

Also Read | Telangana Government Formation 2023: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Among 11 Ministers Likely To Take Oath With CM-Designate Revanth Reddy.

Esquire is one of the world's most respected men's magazine titles. Established in 1933, Esquire presents man at his best, focusing on evolved taste and style, storytelling, and culture. Through award-winning journalism and visually compelling content, Esquire defines reflects and celebrates what it means to be a man in contemporary times.

Esquire currently has 18 editions worldwide, and Esquire India will be its 19th, making it one of the largest men's lifestyle brands in the world.

Also Read | Apple Launches Machine Learning Framework 'MLX' and Model Libraries Designed To Run Its Silicon Chips.

The announcement was made by Jonathan Wright, Hearst Magazines International President, and Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media.

"We are excited to partner with RPSG Lifestyle Media to further expand Esquire's global footprint," Wright said. "I am confident that this iconic brand, which is celebrating 90 years of high-quality journalism and a distinct point of view, will be an invaluable source of information for millions of men in India who are interested in fashion, style and culture."

Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, Avarna Jain, who is also Vice-Chairperson of music label Saregama, said, "Hearst Magazines is known for its carefully nurtured lifestyle titles that have gained iconic status around the world and we are delighted that they have chosen RPSG Lifestyle Media as partners in India for the launch of Esquire. We intend to take a 360-degree approach to maximise the potential of this legacy media title: we will lead with a high-quality print magazine and augment the offering with multi-platform digital and on-ground content that will reach wider audiences today. We hope that Esquire India will add nuance to the already discerning Indian men of taste."

Esquire India will appear in print, online and on ground. The monthly magazine will also have a robust digital presence across its website and social media channels, and offer high-value events that will be announced in the months to come.

The appointment of senior editorial positions for each title will be disclosed in the coming weeks, and an Advisory Panel of respected industry experts will be established to reinforce its authority in the men's lifestyle space in India.

The exact date of launch will be revealed shortly.

Hearst Magazines International

Hearst Magazines International, a unit of Hearst Magazines, encompasses eight owned and operated businesses, nine joint ventures and 40 license partners across 47 countries. Together, we are welcomed into the lives of millions around the world with our portfolio of nearly 200 editions. Our mission is to leverage the global power of our iconic brands in local markets where we inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms.

Esquire

Esquire creates engaging conversations that drive the culture with a unique mix of intellectual showmanship, hilarity, impeccable style, visual punch and extraordinary writing. Over its 90 years, Esquire has won 26 National Magazine Awards. Esquire.com has an audience of 15 million (comScore, Dec. 2021). In addition to its U.S. flagship, Esquire publishes 19 editions around the world. Esquire is published by Hearst Magazines, whose portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms.

RPSG Lifestyle Media

Part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, RPSG Lifestyle Media currently publishes celebrity magazine HELLO! India, and has plans to expand into various lifestyle verticals in the months to come. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a USD 7-billion group with interests in power, carbon black, IT, retail, FMCG, sports , media and entertainment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)