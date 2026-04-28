Business News | Herbalife Global Leadership Visits India, Reinforces Growth Strategy with Innovation Push

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: Herbalife marked a significant moment in its India journey with the visit of its global leadership--Stephan Gratziani, Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Levy, President, Herbalife reinforcing the country's growing strategic importance within the company's global portfolio.

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The visit comes at a time when India continues to emerge as a key growth market for Herbalife, driven by rising consumer interest in health, wellness, and personalised nutrition. During their time in the country, the leadership team engaged closely with distributors, partners, and the wider community reflecting a continued focus on strengthening on-ground presence while aligning with evolving consumer needs.

Building on this momentum, Herbalife introduced a set of new offerings across nutrition and personal care, signalling its focus on innovation-led growth in the market. The company announced the launch of F1 Dates Caramel variant, a new addition to its Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix range, developed to cater to local taste preferences.

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Further advancing its digital capabilities, Herbalife also unveiled HL Skin AI, an AI-powered platform designed to deliver personalised skin insights and recommendations for the distributors and customers. Now live on the MyHL portal, the platform brings a more data-driven and interactive approach to consumer engagement, marking a key step in strengthening Herbalife's personal care portfolio under vritilife.

The visit also coincided with Herbalife's flagship Extravaganza events in Delhi and Bengaluru, which brought together nearly 46,200 independent associates from across India. Their participation highlighted Herbalife's continued commitment to empowering its associate community and driving sustainable, long-term growth.

Addressing the audience, the leadership emphasized the importance of innovation, purpose-driven growth, and entrepreneurship in shaping the future of the business. The message resonated strongly with associates, reinforcing Herbalife's vision of enabling individuals to build meaningful, scalable, and sustainable enterprises.

Beyond business and innovation, the leadership visit also reflected Herbalife's continued focus on wider community impact. Rob Levy visited the SOS Children's Village at Bengaluru, where they interacted with children and caregivers, underscoring the company's efforts to support nutrition and wellbeing among underserved communities.

Sustainability remained another key area of focus during the visit. Herbalife showcased a kiosk designed to safely destroy and recycle used plastic canisters, highlighting its approach towards responsible waste management and its broader environmental commitments.

Commenting during the visit, Stephan Gratziani, Chief Executive Officer, Herbalife, said, "India is a cornerstone of Herbalife's global growth strategy and remains a top strategic priority for us. Our continued investments in innovation, manufacturing, community engagement and distributor enablement reflect our strong belief in the market's potential and our commitment to delivering high-quality, science-backed nutrition to consumers across India."

Rob Levy, President, Herbalife, added, 'Our approach in India is rooted in deep localisation offering products and experiences that are tailored to evolving consumer preferences while upholding the highest global quality standards. We see significant long-term opportunity in this market and remain focused on building a resilient, future-ready business.'"

With a continued focus on innovation, manufacturing, community impact and sustainable practices, Herbalife aims to further strengthen its presence in India's evolving health and wellness landscape.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

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