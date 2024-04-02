PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: The CEO and Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies, R Srikrishna, was honored at the eighth edition of the Times Now Asian Business Leaders Conclave for the second consecutive year. R Srikrishna's recognition as one of Asia's Most Promising Business Leaders yet again, underscores his immense impact on the business landscape in the region.

The Asian Business Leaders Conclave is a premier gathering of distinguished business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders across Asia. This exclusive event facilitates impactful discussions, sharing of best practices, and collaborative efforts to shape the future landscape of business in the region. Distinguished by its emphasis on fostering innovation, advocating for sustainable business practices, and addressing key challenges, the Conclave catalyzes positive change within the Asian business community.

R Srikrishna's acknowledgment underscores his remarkable leadership, forward-thinking vision, and impactful industry contributions. His guidance led Hexaware towards a path of relentless innovation, utilizing advanced and emerging technologies.

Srikrishna's pivotal role in reshaping Hexaware's values towards continuous learning, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, is evident. This renewed focus facilitated the development of inventive customer-centric solutions and fostered a culture of collaboration, with sustainability as its foundation.

"I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition," said Srikrishna. "This award reflects our dedication to excellence and serves as a testament to our ongoing efforts in driving innovation and sustainable business practices in Asia. We remain committed to fostering positive change and contributing to the growth and development of the region's business landscape."

About Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,300 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ offices in 16 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

