Mumbai, April 2: As the sacred month of Ramadan unfolds, Muslims throughout India diligently adhere to the Sehri and Iftar timings, following the lunar calendar to observe their fasts with reverence and devotion. Tomorrow, April 3, signifies the 23rd Roza of Ramzan, a pivotal milestone in this holiest of months. Ramadan commenced in India on March 12, coinciding with the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan on March 11. This month holds immense significance in Islam, marked by fasting from dawn until dusk, an integral pillar of the faith.

Muslims meticulously observe the Sehri and Iftar schedule for the 23rd Roza on April 3 in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and beyond. These timings serve as guiding principles, helping individuals synchronise their spiritual practices with the prescribed rituals of Ramadan. Sehri, the predawn meal, assumes special importance as it heralds the commencement of the fasting period. Muslims rise early to partake in this meal before the break of dawn, ensuring they fortify themselves for the day of fasting ahead. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramzan on April 2 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Sehri, Iftar Time for 23rd Roza on April 3:

Roza 23 April 3, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 05:16 AM 6:54 PM Delhi 04:48 AM 6:41 PM Kolkata 04:11 AM 5:54 PM Ahmedabad 05:13 AM 6:57 PM Bengaluru 05:02 AM 6:32 PM Chennai 04:51 AM 6:22 PM Hyderabad 04:55 AM 6:31 PM Srinagar 04:49 AM 6:54 PM Lucknow 04:35 AM 6:26 PM Bhopal 04:54 AM 6:38 PM Malappuram 05:10 AM 6:38 PM Patna 04:20 AM 6:08 PM Jaipur 04:56 AM 6:46 PM

Conversely, Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast, occurs after sunset, evoking feelings of relief and gratitude for completing the day's fasting. Beyond fasting, Ramadan is a time for prayer, introspection, acts of charity, and humanitarian endeavours. Muslims engage in deep contemplation, seeking spiritual growth through heightened devotion and communion with the divine. During Iftar, a diverse array of Indian delicacies grace the table, including Chicken Biryani, samosas, haleem, dates, and dry fruits, enhancing the festive ambience of Ramadan. International Children's Book Day 2024 Date, Theme, Activities, History and Significance: Here's How To Celebrate the All-Important Day.

As the month progresses, anticipation mounts for the culmination of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, also known as Raman Eid 2023 or Eid ul-Fitr 2024. This joyous occasion signals the conclusion of the fasting period, ushered in by the sighting of the crescent moon. In light of these auspicious events, Muslims across India extend heartfelt wishes of Ramadan Mubarak 2024, embracing the spirit of unity, compassion, and spiritual rejuvenation that epitomises this blessed month.

