Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): Hidoc Dr, India's most comprehensive platform for doctors' networking, has launched a one-stop solution known as Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Factory to bridge the gap between pharmaceutical companies and India's top doctors in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hidoc KOL Factory has registered more than 500 renowned doctors from a variety of medical specialties, and the company has set a goal of registering more than 5,000 doctors from more than 40 medical specialties in its network.

KOL Factory is a one-stop solution for pharmaceutical companies looking to market their products to India's renowned doctors, who serve as chairmen, presidents, and other key positions in the country's top hospitals. They (Drug companies) will have to contact the doctors on the website and KOL will check for the doctor's availability and revert with the time and date of the meeting.

The KOL Factory offers a unique facility to the drug companies and healthcare officials where they can schedule a webinar with the doctors in any specialization and can also enlist them for the articles, case studies, videos, CME, audio podcasts, and other activities related to the medical field.

"If the drug company wants to schedule a webinar from any of the enlisted doctors, KOL is the one-point contact. They (drug companies) can visit the website where they will get all the information regarding the doctors including their profile, designation, specialization, achievements, and experience. They can contact us and we will find out the doctors' availability and we will share the details with the pharma companies" said company COO Varun Gadia.

He added, "KOL Factory offers a better connection for the pharma companies with the top doctors in the country. Even doctors can register as KOLs. KOL is completely cost-effective for both the pharma and the doctors. Reputed doctors on KOL will act as influencers for the drug products"

We are happy to share this networking service and sincerely hope that we have been able to add value. If you would require any further assistance, we at HiDoc Dr. would be more than happy to help. Visit our KOL website to connect with the top doctors in the country (https://kolfactory.hidoc.co/)

HiDoc Dr. is India's #1 medical app for doctors and offers various online services including online communications and marketing. Approx. 1 in every 2 Indian doctors is registered on the Hidoc Dr. platform.

