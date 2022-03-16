Turning Red is out and Pixar has done it again. Delivering a great coming-of-age tale that does wonders for representation, the movie really knocked it out of the park. Turning Red focuses on Mei, who turns into a red panda whenever she gets really excited. The movie is a huge metaphor about puberty and focuses on her relationship with her mother and friends. Turning Red Movie Review: Domee Shi Delivers Pixar's Most Vibrant and Innovative Coming-of-Age Story Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Turning Red really nails the teenage aspect of the movie as we keep seeing Mei and her friends throughout the movie. One huge aspect of it is Mei obsessing over the boy band known as 4*Town, and that really helps add another layer to the movie.

Watch The Trailer:

The boy band itself is quite well thought out, not to mention there were particular songs recorded with them as well that are available on the original soundtrack for Turning Red. It stars Jordan Fisher (Robaire), Finneas O’Connell (Jesse), Topher Ngo (Aaron T), Grayson Villanueva (Tae Young) and Josh Levi (Aaron Z). While we don’t really see them much in the movie, the actors fleshed out their characters even more while we sat down with them. So learn more about all the characters from 4*Town.

Aaron Z (Josh Levi)

Starting off with Josh Levi’s Aaron Z, he talked about how he studied his photos and developed him more from there on out. “I really just studied his swag based off how he looked, his style and brought it to life from there,” Levi said. He described his character being more laid back than others.

Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva)

Villanueva describes Tae Young as “the cute one in the group.” While watching the movie we can also see him be a bit nurturing towards others, which is further confirmed by Villanueva. Basically, Tae Young is the more nurturing and sweet member of the group.

Aaron T (Topher Ngo)

Topher describes Aaron T as a “goofy, fast talking, acrobatic kind of dude,” which is definitely evident from the few seconds we do see him for. The way Topher spoke about him it looked like Aaron T was the more levelheaded member of the group. “If there is a group tension, he is the one who cracks a joke and keeps things light,” he added.

Robaire (Jordan Fisher)

Jordan Fisher compares Robaire to Justin Timberlake in the way he is portrayed. “He is the sweet, French Canadian, French speaking dude,” he added. Seeing Robaire in the film, that’s definitely the vibe we got.

There is a clear inspiration behind these characters seeing how the characters did mention idolising BackStreet Boys and Harry Styles. 4*Town itself gives off the vibe of a K-Pop band or a modern boy band, and I think that really helped capture the essence of it all. Turning Red Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh’s Film on Disney+ Hotstar! (SPOILER ALERT).

Fisher even talked about how it was such a big honour in being Pixar’s first boy band, and seeing the representation on display over here really was a highlight.

Turning Red is streaming right now on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).