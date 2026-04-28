Business News | Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions Honours 5,000 Participants at National Scholarship Test Ceremony

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions (HGPI), Kala Amb, recently hosted a grand felicitation ceremony to honour the winners and participants of the Himalayan National Scholarship Test, marking a significant academic initiative aimed at encouraging young talent across the region. The scholarship examination, conducted on December 27, 2025 and January 31, 2026, witnessed enthusiastic participation from nearly 5,000 students representing schools across Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

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The ceremony brought together students, educators, and distinguished guests in a celebration of academic achievement and aspiration. The event was graced by the Deputy Director of Higher Education, Sirmaur (Nahan), a 2015 batch IAS officer, whose address resonated strongly with the young audience. Speaking on the importance of making informed life choices, she highlighted the growing concerns around substance abuse, particularly the dangers associated with synthetic drugs. She encouraged students to remain focused, self-motivated, and committed to building a positive future grounded in strong values and discipline.

Adding further significance to the occasion, the program was also attended by key education officials, including the District Science Specialist and District Mathematics Specialist from Yamunanagar. Their presence reflected the broader academic collaboration and support that initiatives like the Himalayan National Scholarship Test continue to receive.

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To recognise and reward excellence, the institution presented attractive prizes to top-performing students. First-place winners were awarded tablets, while those securing second position received smartphones, and third-place achievers were honoured with smartwatches. The distribution of these awards not only acknowledged academic merit but also served as motivation for students to pursue excellence in their educational journeys.

The event also celebrated cultural diversity, with traditional performances from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana adding colour and vibrancy to the ceremony. These performances created an engaging atmosphere and reflected the institution's commitment to promoting cultural awareness alongside academic development.

Established in 2002, Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Kala Amb, operates under the aegis of Maa Saraswati Educational Trust and has grown into a prominent multi-disciplinary campus in the region. Known for its focus on quality education, skill development, and value-based learning, the institution offers a range of government-approved professional programs across disciplines. With a strong emphasis on holistic development, modern infrastructure, and industry-oriented training, HGPI continues to attract students from across North India.

Through initiatives like the Himalayan National Scholarship Test, the institution reaffirms its commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent while creating meaningful opportunities for students to excel.

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