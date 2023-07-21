SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 21: Hitachi Rail STS India Private Limited—incorporated in October 1996, which provides signalling control and automation systems in the South Asian market and offers cost-effective signalling and software engineering support—proudly announced the grand opening of its new office at the Maruti Infotech Centre at Amarjyoti Layout, Domlur, here on Friday (July 21, 2023).

The event was inaugurated by Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour, Government of Karnataka, and was graced by Manoj Kumar K, Whole-Time Director & Head, Rail Control, Hitachi Rail STS, Bharat Kaushal, MD, Hitachi India Limited, and Shinichi Sakai, Chief Operating Officer, Hitachi India Limited.

The association of Hitachi Rail STS with the India Railways and Metro Rail spans 25 years. Hitachi Rail STS is proud of its legacy in bringing many ‘firsts’ and extensively contributing to the overall rail traffic network in the country. Of the 8 billion passengers that the Indian Railways carries, 2 billion passengers transit through Hitachi Rail STS-powered stations and routes.

Hitachi is proud of the technology that underscores this achievement and the execution capabilities that they have brought to bear upon India’s rapid transit system (RTS). A strong force of 312 employees on its rolls and 300 members of the contract staff have been fuelling the growth of Hitachi Rail STS for over 10 years. The many loyal and experienced staff is what has contributed to the success of the company.

The company has a strong and growing workforce with a blend of experienced and vibrant young engineers to achieve higher levels of technical proficiency. Its additional strength lies in the abundant supply of talented signalling and software engineers available in the Indian market.

Hitachi Rail STS was the first to introduce Computer-Based Interlocking in 2002 in India at Chauklia station, in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand state, on the South-Eastern Railway. They were the first to introduce auto-block signalling across 400+ kilometers between Kanpur and Mughalsarai. Hitachi was instrumental in vastly increasing the section’s capacity, throughput and punctuality of freight and passenger train operations, ensuring full safety with its integrated Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) located at Tundla, Uttar Pradesh.

Hitachi Rail STS was also the first to deliver ETCS Level 1 Train Protection Warning System in both northern and southern India, powering India’s fastest train at 160 kph, the Gatimaan Express today.

Hitachi Rail has successfully completed the first turnkey Metro project Rolling Stock, Signalling, Telecommunications, Track Work, Electrification, Automatic Fare Collection and System Integration of the whole system of the Navi Mumbai Metro; India’s first underwater Metro rail CBTC Signalling and Telecommunications in Kolkata; and the Noida Metro Signalling & Telecommunications in 24 months’ time. Recently, it won a big contract to execute state-of-art driverless CBTC Signalling in Chennai.

‘Innovation Always Key to Evolution’

‘Innovation will always be the key to Evolution. We have delivered new technology to the Railways and Mass Transit System to solve the challenges of today’s rapid growth of population and cities. Our aspiration is to enhance India’s transportation system by being the lowest lifetime cost and best quality solutions, being the preferred vendor of choice to the Railways and Mass Transit Organizations’

— Manoj Kumar K, Whole-Time Director & Head of Rail Control

Hitachi Rail STS (formerly known as Ansaldo STS) is a global company and has delivered railway products and solutions as its core business for the past many decades—ranging from Metro, commuter and high-speed rolling stock through traffic management, traction and signalling solutions. In India, the company has commissioned more than 1,100 mainline railway stations, with state-of-the-art electronic interlocking solution.

