Business News | HKBU Symphony Orchestra Annual Gala Concert to Integrate Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, April 28: The Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) held its Symphony Orchestra Annual Gala Concert Press Conference today to introduce the upcoming event, which will blend symphonic music, digital technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a multisensory experience, inviting the audience to explore the boundless possibilities of live music.

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As HKBU celebrates its 70th anniversary, the HKBU Symphony Orchestra Annual Gala Concert 2026 will take place at the new cultural landmark, the East Kowloon Cultural Centre (EKCC). It will mark the first orchestral performance combining art-tech and AI since the centre's opening, echoing the venue's mission as Hong Kong's flagship performance venue for art tech.

Drawing on its profound foundation in the arts and humanities and a vibrant culture of innovation, HKBU champions the integration of arts and technology and fosters transdisciplinary collaboration. Building on last year's groundbreaking use of brainwave technology, the concert will evolve further under the theme "Live Music ReIMAGINEd".

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Professor Johnny Poon, Associate Vice-President (Interdisciplinary Research) and Dean of the School of Creative Arts at HKBU, who directs the concert, said: "HKBU has always been at the forefront of art tech. The University has conducted collaborations in art tech, artificial intelligence and music performances since 2022, before ChatGPT was even invented. Through the combination of classical music, video game and movie music, as well as stunning visual effects powered by art tech, the concert will offer audiences a brand new multisensory experience, as if they are watching a movie and an orchestra at the same time."

A major highlight of the concert is the guest appearance by humanoid robot singer Sophia, created by Hanson Robotics, who will perform three songs accompanied by a live orchestra. Lifelike and capable of finely controlling her facial expressions and vocal tones, Sophia will deliver a groundbreaking artistic experience to the audience while showcasing the infinite possibilities of human-machine collaboration.

Dr Lam Kwan-fai, Associate Professor of Practice at HKBU's Academy of Music, in collaboration with InterMusic Production, has arranged three original songs for Sophia. He said the concert is set to be a dialogue between human composers and the social robot. During the preparation, Sophia's voice was not treated as digital music, but she was treated as a real friend. Together, HKBU's team has created three orchestral pieces that complement Sophia's unique melodies.

In a spectacular partnership with 8082Audio, the concert will present a dynamic performance of "The Legend of WuKong". HKBU students will recreate classic scenes from the game "Black Myth: WuKong" through live dance on stage. Meanwhile, virtual avatars will be generated and displayed on the screen.

Mr Taurin Barreras, Associate Professor of Practice at HKBU's Academy of Music, who co-curated "The Legend of WuKong" performance, said that many students' first exposure to orchestral music is through video games. Therefore, the orchestral performance of "The Legend of WuKong" is particularly special, as it evokes the collective memories associated with the video game "Black Myth: WuKong" and the television series "Journey to the West".

Marking the 70th anniversary of HKBU, the concert will premier Birthday Variations. The team draws inspiration from various musical styles and film themes to create this vibrant and playful adaptation. A virtual dancer will perform on screen in sync with the live dancers from the City Contemporary Dance Company, offering a refreshing experience for the audience.

Professor Chen Jie, Associate Professor of Computer Science at HKBU Motion Capture Lab (MoCap Lab), said: "Through holographic augmented reality, we will blend an ultra-realistic avatar with a real human dancer, to create a dialogue between human expression, generative AI and orchestra."

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